Ohio State vs Minnesota College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction for the game today.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Game Info

No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten)

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Williams Arena — Minneapolis, MN

Coverage: ESPN

Ohio State vs Minnesota College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: OSU: (-280) | MINN: (+235)

Point Spread: OSU: -6.5 (-110) | MINN: +6.5 (-110)

Total: 135 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Minnesota College Basketball Betting Preview

Ohio State has won two straight since losing in Madison to the then #13 Wisconsin Badgers. Most recently the Buckeyes held IUPUI to just 37 points. They were slated to play Nebraska but the game was postponed. Ohio State is led by E.J. Liddell who is averaging over 19 points, seven rebounds, and two and a half blocks per game. The Buckeyes have been battling the injury bug recently however. Jamari Wheeler, Justice Sueing, and Meechie Johnson Jr are all questionable for tonight’s game. If any of them cannot play, their losses will handicap Ohio State’s depth.

Minnesota has had a rough start to the Big Ten season. After splitting their first two games with Michigan State and Michigan, Minnesota lost four straight with three of those against unranked opponents. The injury bug has also hit the Golden Gophers hard. Starting forward Eric Curry is doubtful with an ankle injury. Leading scorer Jamison Battle is questionable with an illness along with Luke Loewe. Even if Battle plays, he likely won’t be at 100%. The early signs don’t look good for Minnesota.

Ohio State vs Minnesota College Basketball Betting Trends

Ohio State is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Ohio State’s last 15 games.

Ohio State is 14-5 straight up in their last 19 games against Minnesota.

Minnesota is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The OVER is 8-2 in Minnesota’s last 10 games.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Both teams are struggling with their fair share of injuries. Ohio State has the luxury of having plenty of depth. While their team will certainly take a hit, they are clearly the better team. It will be a road game but there are plenty of tougher environments to play in than Minnesota.

The status of Minnesota guard Jamison Battle is huge for this game. Even if he does suit up, it’s clear by his status on the injury report that he is not back to 100%. Minnesota needs a lot to go right to beat a better Ohio State team. If Battle doesn’t have a big game, especially with the other injuries Minnesota is facing, it’ll be a long night for the Golden Gophers.

Our college basketball betting Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction tonight will be Ohio State COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Ohio State a 61.5% chance to win.

Pick: Ohio State -6.5

