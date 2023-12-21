Home » news » Mayor Of Istanbul Turkey Campaigns For Alperen Sengun To Make Nba All Star Game

NBA

Mayor of Istanbul, Turkey Campaigns for Alperen Sengun to Make NBA All-Star Game

Gia Nguyen profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 3 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Mayor of Istanbul, Turkey Campaigns for Alperen Sengun to Make NBA All-Star Game

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is in the midst of a breakout campaign in his third NBA season.

The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 19.9 points to go along with 8.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. As the NBA season approaches the midway point, Sengun has been a big reason why the Rockets own a winning record (13-11) and are fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

As a result, he’s gained a bandwagon of new supporters along the way, including some new fans back home in Turkey.

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, Turkey, recently campaigned to his 8.9 million followers to help send Sengun to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Will Sengun Be Selected To His First NBA All-Star Team in 2024?

Voting for the NBA All-Star game tipped off on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023.

With Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic penciled into the starting center spot, Sengun will have a hard time earning enough votes to be a starter in the Western Conference.

That would mean his inclusion on the West All-Star team will likely come down to a vote among other head coaches.

There are seven reserves chosen per conference. NBA All-Star reserves are selected by a vote among head coaches, who cannot vote for their own players.

Sengun Already Drawing Comparisons To Jokic

Given the leap that he’s made in Year 3, Sengun has already been drawing comparisons to Nikola Jokic.

In Jokic’s third season, he averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game at just 22 years old.

Meanwhile, Sengun has put up similar numbers at just 21 years old while taking on an even bigger shot-creation burden than Jokic, who turned into a two-time NBA MVP and NBA Champion.

Could Sengun and the Rockets be on a similar trajectory? Only time will tell but making his first NBA All-Star team would put him a step ahead of Jokic, who made his first All-Star team as a reserve in 2019.

Gia Nguyen profile picture

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.

Trending Now