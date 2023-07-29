Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser will be auctioned off for $23 as a nod to his Chicago Bulls jersey number. The NBA Hall of Famer’s former car is available on Whatnot, a social marketplace for users to buy or sell collectible items.

According to the site, the vehicle’s estimated value is $120,000. To purchase available products, users are required to create a Whatnot account and download the app. With a QR code, customers are able to “purchase highly covetable products at incredible discounts.”

Don’t adjust your TVs folks, you heard it right…$23! 🤯 Buckle-up, we’re headed to the @nsccshow in the ultimate 1 of 1, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser previously owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan, and it can be yours for the low price of $23! Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/oFbzGt3WYI — Whatnot (@Whatnot) July 24, 2023

After signing into Whatnot, users are required to fill out their personal information, enter their referral code to join the Drop, and come back to the Drop after it closes to see if they won the product. The 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser listing closes on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

His Airness owned the metallic navy deep blue vehicle from 1995 to 2003, when the NBA legend officially retired. Although it was previously sold for a whopping $202,200 on eBay, it was relisted on the Bring a Trailer auction site. Likewise, it was recently listed on Beverly Hills Car Club’s website for $135,000.

“It’s truly astonishing to be selling his car today,” said Beverley Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos. “I am flattered to have acquired such a historically relevant car with ultimate celebrity provenance.

“Michael Jordan’s Mercedes is an incredibly exciting vehicle to be connected with. … The cool thing about the car is when you power on the car phone, Jordan’s name shows up on the dashboard.”

As a final sendoff prior to the sale, the S600 Lorinser is currently on display in Chicago for The National Sports Collectors Convention from July 26-30. Whatnot said the display is to “pay homage to the golden age of sport and transporting fans back” to the NBA legend’s glory days.

Additionally, the luxury vehicle made an appearance in the 2020 documentary series The Last Dance. In 2022, Jordan’s Bulls jersey worn during the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold by Sotheby’s for $10.1 million, making it the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold. “[The sale] solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time), proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles. In April, his black and red Air Jordan 13s sold for $2.2 million at Sotheby’s. LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals also sold for $3.68 million at the auction house in January. It is James’ highest-selling game-worn jersey to date. Moreover, the average cost of an NBA ticket in 2023 is $96. NBA jerseys are typically priced between $50 to $300. Furthermore, NBA League Pass offered a 56% discount for the 2022-23 season, dropping its annual cost to $99.99. In other words, Michael Jordan’s car is a bargain. So, the clock is ticking for buyers. Equally important, the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser was taken care of. The vehicle comes with a clean Carfax. Not to mention, it includes an automatic transmission, power windows, and heated seats. Cruise control, dual airbags, and power steering still work. Power mirrors, power seats, power sunroof, and a power tilt steering wheel are other features.

