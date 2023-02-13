Home » news » Milwaukee Bucks Have The Leagues Best Record In Back To Back Games Since 2019

Main Page

Milwaukee Bucks Have The League’s Best Record In Back-To-Back Games Since 2019

Updated 1 hour ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Milwaukee Bucks team pic

It’s another strong season for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022-23. The team is currently second in the Eastern Conference and have a 39-17 record. They’re also 10-0 in their last ten games and are once again being lead by MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo. He shoulders a big burden for the team and Milwaukee has been dominant in back-to-back’s this year. Milwaukee also hold the league’s best record in back-to-back’s since 2019. 

This season the Bucks are 6-1 in back-to-back’s and that is second-best only behind the Boston Celtics who are 7-1 in those games. However, Milwaukee has dominated the league since 2019 and that’s in large part to Antetokounmpo and the team they’ve built around him.

The Bucks had a second game of a back-to-back last Friday vs the Clippers and won that game 119-108 on the road. Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+575) to win the Finals this season.

Milwaukee Bucks are the Kings of back-to-back game since the 2019 season

The crazy part about how dominant the Bucks have been in back-to-back games is how it compares to the rest of the league. This season, team are 127-154 (.452) in back-to-back’s. As mentioned earlier, the Bucks are 6-1 this season and it’s been a trait of their team in the past four seasons. Milwaukee has six more back-to-back games left in the 2022-23 season.

Since the 2019 season, Milwaukee has a league-best 31-15 (.674) record in no-rest games. Back-to-back’s are not easy games to win, especially when the team has to add travel and limited rest in the equation as well. Having depth on the roster and players with high motors all help. The Bucks have both of those.

Thirteen teams in the league have a winning record in the last four seasons in back-to-back games. The list includes,

  • Milwaukee: .31-15 .674
  • Philadelphia: 28-16 .636
  • Phoenix: 32-20 .615
  • Boston: 27-21 .563
  • Indiana: 29-23 .558
  • L.A. Lakers: 24-19 .558
  • Denver: 24-21 .533
  • Utah: 26-23 .531
  • L.A. Clippers: 26-23 .531
  • Memphis: 26-23 .531
  • Miami: 24-23 .511
  • New York Knicks: 23-22 .511
  • Chicago: 27-26 .509

Less than half of the league has a winning record in back-to-back’s and the Bucks are the best at winning those games.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now