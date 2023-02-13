Milwaukee Bucks Have The League’s Best Record In Back-To-Back Games Since 2019

It’s another strong season for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022-23. The team is currently second in the Eastern Conference and have a 39-17 record. They’re also 10-0 in their last ten games and are once again being lead by MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo. He shoulders a big burden for the team and Milwaukee has been dominant in back-to-back’s this year. Milwaukee also hold the league’s best record in back-to-back’s since 2019.

This season the Bucks are 6-1 in back-to-back’s and that is second-best only behind the Boston Celtics who are 7-1 in those games. However, Milwaukee has dominated the league since 2019 and that’s in large part to Antetokounmpo and the team they’ve built around him.

The Bucks had a second game of a back-to-back last Friday vs the Clippers and won that game 119-108 on the road.

Just another day at the office for Giannis. 🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/WQZfyon0Te — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks are the Kings of back-to-back game since the 2019 season

The crazy part about how dominant the Bucks have been in back-to-back games is how it compares to the rest of the league. This season, team are 127-154 (.452) in back-to-back’s. As mentioned earlier, the Bucks are 6-1 this season and it’s been a trait of their team in the past four seasons. Milwaukee has six more back-to-back games left in the 2022-23 season.

Since the 2019 season, Milwaukee has a league-best 31-15 (.674) record in no-rest games. Back-to-back’s are not easy games to win, especially when the team has to add travel and limited rest in the equation as well. Having depth on the roster and players with high motors all help. The Bucks have both of those.

Thirteen teams in the league have a winning record in the last four seasons in back-to-back games. The list includes,

Milwaukee: .31-15 .674

Philadelphia: 28-16 .636

Phoenix: 32-20 .615

Boston: 27-21 .563

Indiana: 29-23 .558

L.A. Lakers: 24-19 .558

Denver: 24-21 .533

Utah: 26-23 .531

L.A. Clippers: 26-23 .531

Memphis: 26-23 .531

Miami: 24-23 .511

New York Knicks: 23-22 .511

Chicago: 27-26 .509

Less than half of the league has a winning record in back-to-back’s and the Bucks are the best at winning those games.