The Bucks Reportedly Have Interest In Trading For This Former MVP As Roster Depth

After a few bumps along the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are just one-game behind the Boston Celtics in the East standings. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP caliber season for the Bucks but the team may not be finished adding to their roster. With the trade deadline looming tomorrow at 3:00pm, the Bucks are reportedly interested in trading for this former league MVP.

The 2010-11 NBA MVP Derrick Rose is being sought after by the Milwaukee Bucks. His role has been very limited with the Knicks this season and has mainly been a mentor to the younger players and Tom Thibodeau has expressed how invaluable that is to the team.

Milwaukee could look to add Derrick Rose before tomorrow’s trade deadline

Rose has only played in 26 of the Knicks’ 56 games so far this season. He’s averaging just (5.8) points, (1.5) rebounds, and (1.8) assists per game. This is by far the lowest minutes of his career at (12.9) per game in a season where he wasn’t traded or injured.

He hasn’t played since 12/31 and Tom Thibodeau has turned to younger players in the rotation like Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride. Reports say that the Knicks want to “do right by him” and send him to a team that values him as a player. Which the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly do.

New York’s head coach has raved how Rose has been a consummate pro this season and knows it can be hard on NBA vet’s to have their minutes decreased. He also noted how he’s always put the team first throughout his entire career. Whether that’s been as an MVP or in a smaller role that he’s playing for the Knicks this season.

The Bucks currently have Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, and George Hill in their PG rotation already. Rose would be another guard to add to that rotation as well. If traded, this would be the sixth franchise Rose will have played for.