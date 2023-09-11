After searching for a new trainer who could fit in Mike Budenholzer’s shoes, the Bucks finally decided to hire Adrian Griffin a couple of months ago. The Milwaukee newcomer will head coach an NBA team for the first time in his career, and he recently said he’s excited to form a strong bond with club star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Even though the Greek international just expressed he was holding off on signing a contract extension in Wisconsin, his deal still runs through the 2024/25 campaign, with a player option for 2025/26.

The two-time league MVP recently told “The New York Times” he wanted to wait out to see the outcome of this season before making any important decisions on his future. According to the foward superstar, only contending for the NBA title will he decide to sign a long-term commitment with the Bucks.

“Giannis and I are on the same page,” Griffin said this Monday during a benefit event organized by the team’s foundation. “We have a great relationship so far. He’s been pleasant to get to know. He wants to win, and I want to win. It’s that simple. I respect him. I respect what he’s accomplished in this league. We’re here together to win. I have no problem with that. I think it’s a great partnership. We’re going to lead the team together. When he leads, the others will follow. I think it’s great.”

According to the new boss, both Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo, who are recovering from injuries this summer after undergoing knee surgeries, are expected to return at the start of training camp in October.

“That’s the plan,” the heach coach assured. “They’ve been working their butts off in the gym every day and just grinding. I think the most important thing is to just take it day by day. That’s what they’re doing. It’s been terrific.”

Coach Griffin says his team philosophy is about ’embracing expectations’, instead of ‘running away from them’

“We’re aligned,” the new Milwaukee boss said about the mentality he wants to inspire in his squad. “We’re here to win. The one thing I talked to my team and our staff about is just embracing expectations. We have a really good roster. Instead of running from it, we want to embrace it.”

Expectations were precisely the problem that the former Milwaukee team faced with coach Budenholzer, as the Bucks were destined for greatness after finishing at the top of the Eastern Conference last season, but failed to make their division’s Finals.

This eventually led to the trainer’s discharge, even though he had won the NBA title back in 2021. This is why Griffin needs to be in the same state of mind as superstar Antetokounmpo.