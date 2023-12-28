MVP Joel Embiid isn’t too impressed with Victor Wembanyama: ‘Everything feels a little forced’

In the past couple of years, Joel Embiid has grown into one of the NBA’s most dominant big men. Not only was he awarded as the league’s MVP last season, but two years prior, he was the runner-up to Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Nowadays, the Sixers center has the experience and accolades to form a worthy opinion on the league in general, but more specifically, on the development of young stars in the NBA. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the Philadelphia star shared his views on Victor Wembanyama.

Like many first-pick selected rookies, they live with the pressure of sky-high expectations, and the French 19-year-old hasn’t been the exception. Despite Joel considering him “extremely talented,” he’s yet to be impressed by his role on the NBA courts.

"I think, first of all, he has to figure out whether he wants to be a guard or a big or whatever. Do you want to become KD, or do you want to become me?"

“Not trying to be too critical. Obviously, extremely talented. Right now, there’s so much hype around him, I think he’s trying to live up to the hype,” he started out. “That’s what I see. And I watch a lot of games. I think, first of all, he has to figure out where he wants to play, whether he wants to be a guard or a big or whatever.”

According to Embiid, who said he’s seen plenty of Wemby’s games, he doesn’t necessarily have to chose a single role, but he seems to be all over the place. “It’s not necessarily whether he wants to be a guard or a big; it’s what he wants to become. Do you want to become KD, or do you want to become me? Not KD, or like a version of those guys — you want to combine everything,” he said.

“Right now, I just feel like everything kind of feels a little forced, in the way that he’s playing. Which is not bad. Because the only way to get better is to play through it and learn. That’s the only way. You make a lot of mistakes, and you learn,” the reigning MVP concluded.

Wembanyama has already appeared in 26 of 29 of San Antonio‘s matches this season, averaging 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.8 assists per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also dedicated some advice for the rookie sensation, mostly referring to the importance of health

Another NBA superstar decided to offer some advice for Wembanyama, who has impressed so far this season but isn’t leading the race for Rookie of the Year. Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the youngster should emphasize on his mental and physical state.

“Take care of his body. Very important. Being healthy. Because there’s a lot of games, a lot of practices, a lot of shootarounds,” said the Bucks forward.”There’s going to be a lot of wear and tear. Take care of your body. Take care of your mental. Keep working on your game.”

In the video above, check out some of Victor’s most impressive plays during his first two months playing for the Spurs in the NBA.

The Greek star added more counsel: “And if you do all of those things, and you’re disciplined, things will go well. If you have a lot of talent, things will go well. Just (sought) out knowledge anywhere I can. Anywhere I can figure out things that can improve me as a person, as a basketball player.”