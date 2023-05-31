NBA Rumors: Jonas Valanciunas seeking extension with Pelicans

For one of the latest NBA rumors, Jonas Valanciunas is seeking an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-11 center signed a two-year, $30.14 million contract with New Orleans in October 2021.

The 11-year veteran made $14.7 million in the 2022-23 season and is projected to earn $15.435 million next season. If negotiations fail this offseason, Valanciunas, 31, will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Jonas Valanciunas revealed he’d like to sign a contract extension with New Orleans Pelicans👀 He also talked about a possible return to Europe, his favorite EuroLeague team & a conversation with Domantas Sabonis about playing in FIBA Basketball World Cup:https://t.co/lkfVuKxefS — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) May 31, 2023



“We had some talks with [the Pelicans]. I think this summer won’t be easy for them [team executives] because they will have to make a few key decisions,” Jonas Valanciunas told BasketNews.

“Our season didn’t go as planned, so there will definitely be changes. I would like to stay and extend my contract. Obviously, during the season, you try to help the team as much as possible, but when the summer comes, you try to take care of your own things – how to extend the contract and stuff.”

In 79 starts with New Orleans in the 2022-23 season, Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 24.9 minutes per game. JV also shot 54.7% from the floor, 34.9% outside the arc, and a career-best 82.6% at the foul line.

Furthermore, in the Pelicans’ 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19, the center scored a season-high 37 points in 38 minutes of action. Along with logging 18 boards, five assists, and one steal, Valanciunas shot 14-of-24 (58.3%) from the field and 7-of-10 (70%) from 3-point range.

Most wins by centers in the last 10 seasons (reg szn & playoffs combined) 1 Steven Adams 462

2 Jonas Valanciunas 429

3 Al Horford 416

4 DeAndre Jordan 413

5 Rudy Gobert 408

6 Nikola Jokic 384

7 Brook Lopez 383

8 Clint Capela 373

9 JaVale McGee 360

10 Mason Plumlee 360 — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) May 26, 2023



At the moment, C.J. McCollum is the highest-paid player on the Pelicans. His salary cap figure is $35,802,469, which represents 17.24% of New Orleans’ total cap. McCollum is entering the last season of his two-year, $64 million veteran extension.

Equally important, Brandon Ingram’s salary is $33,833,400. Ingram’s salary boils down to 16.29% of the Pelicans’ cap. This is part of the five-year, $158.25 million contract the All-Star forward signed with the club in November 2020. The seventh-year forward appeared in only 45 games this past regular season.

