In the latest round of NBA rumors, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis could become a potential trade candidate this offseason. Lewis, 22, was selected 13th overall by New Orleans in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama.

The 6-foot-1 guard then signed a four-year, $17.19 million deal with the Pelicans. His $4,004,280 team option for 2022-23 was exercised in October 2021, and his $5,722,116 club option for 2023-24 was picked up last year.

“Kira Lewis is a name to keep an eye on for the Pelicans, who could trade Lewis and add a player on the veteran minimum for the upcoming season while avoiding the luxury tax,” wrote HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto.

“The team waived Garrett Temple, and they’d be among the teams expected to have interest in forward Rudy Gay. … I touched recently on PJ Tucker being a trade candidate because of the James Harden trade talks and his involvement in them.”

In 25 games off the bench with the Pelicans in the 2022-23 season, Lewis averaged 4.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 9.4 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 45.5% from the field, 44.1% from downtown, and 86.4% at the foul line. Also, he recorded a career-high true shooting percentage of 58.4%.

Additionally, in New Orleans’ 135-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 29, the guard recorded season highs of 15 points and six boards. He finished 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer as well. Lewis is still a solid player for any team’s second unit.

Five teams are interested in signing Rudy Gay — the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and Pelicans. Gay, 36, is now an unrestricted free agent after the Oklahoma City Thunder waived the 6-foot-8 forward last Wednesday.

In 56 games off the bench with the Utah Jazz this past season, the 17-year veteran averaged career lows of 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 14.6 minutes per game. Plus, Gay shot 38% from the field and 25.4% beyond the arc, also career-low percentages. He could be the better fit for New Orleans.

