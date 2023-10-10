NBA journalist Jackson Frank, the Philadelphia 76ers beat writer for PhillyVoice, has been fired after criticizing the team’s statement on X in support of Israel. On Saturday, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched an invasion against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip as Hamas militants breached the border and entered Israel, killing at least 900 Israelis, and prompting Israel’s government to declare states of emergency and war.

Furthermore, Palestinian and Israeli media sources reported that hundreds of Israeli soldiers and civilians, including children, had been taken hostage by Palestinian militants to the Gaza Strip.

“We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas. #StandWithIsrael,” the 76ers posted Sunday on X.

Philadelphia 76ers beat writer Jackson Frank was fired by PhillyVoice after criticizing the team’s support for Israel after Hamas launched an invasion against Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of civilians

Moreover, Jackson Frank replied to the Sixers’ post, saying, “This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always.”

Following backlash, the NBA journalist has since deleted his X account.

“Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today,” PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly told The New York Post in a statement. “We stand with everyone who is absolutely outraged by the senseless attacks in Israel, by the loss of innocent lives and violence against civilians.”

Frank joined the Sixers beat last month.

Jackson Frank, who recently became the Sixers beat writer for PhillyVoice, was let go following a tweet showing “solidarity” with Palestine in response to the team’s remarks about Israel. “Mr. Frank is no longer employed by https://t.co/8HRAUM3hY7 as of today,” (Via @nypost ) pic.twitter.com/3jyBSW0Aul — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 9, 2023



Instead of condemning the attacks, pro-Palestine supporters have voiced their approval of Hamas on social media and at special gatherings. Over the weekend, the Democratic Socialists of America hosted an “All Out for Palestine” rally in New York City.

On Saturday, Hamas announced the start of what it called “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.” Additionally, the terrorist organization fired over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel within a span of 20 minutes. Israeli sources reported that at least 3,000 projectiles had been launched from Gaza.