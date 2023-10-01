Milwaukee has recently become the team with the highest odds to conquer this upcoming season’s NBA title, as last week they acquired Damian Lillard in a three-team deal. The blockbuster package sent both Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic to Phoenix, while a total of eight players and three draft picks were also part of the negotiation.

As the former Trail Blazers superstar spent all his career with the same team, he posted a heartfelt goodbye to all his fans and friends in Oregon. “I want to start off by saying this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you later. My words have always been from the heart when it comes to you Rip City. I consider you my home as well as many of my family members and that won’t change,” he started off.

“I’ve built my entire adulthood here and made so many friends that I will never forget. The moments on the basketball court as great as they have been, don’t even compare to the experience I’ve had with all of you. The way you embraced me from day one gave me no choice but to reciprocate the love a thousand times and I don’t regret it one bit,” Lillard wrote on his social media.

As a veteran, Dame is still in the prime of his career after coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points per contest in Portland. Now that he’s settled in Milwaukee, the seven-time All-NBA player expects to conquer this upcoming campaign alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I must admit that it does make me sad to see some people crossover and appear as my opposition in the wake of me asking to be traded without knowing the facts because I am truly one of you,” the point guard said about facing the Trail Blazers this season. “I hope there is a day where we can come together and reminisce on the great times as we won’t have them again — at least not as they were.”

The new Bucks icon made sure to address his former teammates in his recent post, but gave special mention to rising star Anfernee Simmons, who he believes will dominate the league in the near future.

“All my teammates of the past, you guys know who I am truly. Publicly and privately it’s the same and I take solace in that fact. I love you guys.

“To my young fella Anferno! LOL … He hates when I say it, but I truly believe in you man. I saw it from the jump. It’s not so much the gifts you have from GOD and pure talent but the person you are that gave me true confidence in what you could become in this league. I’m excited to see you become it. You know where you stand with me in our brotherhood and in my heart. I love you bra,” Lillard posted.

Lillard arrived this Saturday to a roaring crowd in Wisconsin as general manager Jon Horst explained the reasons behind pursuing the veteran star

The Bucks hosted a welcome rally this weekend to receive their newly-signed superstar Damian Lillard at the Fiserv Forum. As hundreds of people roared during the player’s reception, the point guard walked into his new arena.

“Damian Lillard is an elite player in our league and someone we’ve long been fans of,” team general manager Jon Horst said during his arrival. “These opportunities are rare and hard to measure and execute. His character, competitiveness, talent and experience complement our group and gives us the best chance to win at the very highest level as we create new memories together.”

Damian Lillard has arrived in Milwaukee for the first time as a member of the Bucks 👀 (via @Bucks / IG)pic.twitter.com/QrqCOdisKf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

Not too long ago, Antetokounmpo appeared on an interview with The New York Times and told the press many times how badly he wanted to conquer a new NBA title, and would consider moving out of Milwaukee if his administration wasn’t as serious about it as he was.

As the Bucks star’s contract runs through the 2024/25 campaign, with a player option for the following year, Dame’s arrival might convince him to sign an extension deal.