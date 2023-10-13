New Suns star Jusuf Nurkic says ‘it feels unreal’ to play next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

Fans are already celebrating how the Suns won the Damian Lillard trade, that involved trading centers Jusuf Nurkic to Phoenix and Deandre Ayton to Portland. As the Bosnian dominated his former team in this Thursday’s preseason game back in his dear Moda Center, the media was all over him after the match.

“Nothing but love for my former team,” the big man said even before the first question was asked during his interview with the Portland press.

However, the 29-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement for representing the Suns jersey this upcoming season, despite the fact that he enjoyed his seven campaigns in Rip City. He went on to discuss his thoughts on the trade and how he’s adapting to his new teammates.

“I mean, a lot of things happen, so so far, personally for me, amazing. I got spoiled, I got cold right now, a lot of sun and hot weather out there (in Phoenix),” he shared. “But I’ve been grateful for opportunity.”

Jusuf Nurkic vs. Deandre Ayton tonight (in one half): Nurkic: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 83.3% TS% Ayton: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK 51.2% TS% It’s official. The Suns won the trade. pic.twitter.com/84Wy9H0QO4 — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) October 13, 2023

The Bosnian international admits that he’s been presented with the first, real opporunity to conquer a championship in Arizona ever since he first started in the NBA back in 2014.

“Eventually, probably the best spot for me and I really believe that’s best fit and just the chance to win it all, obviously the health and everything, the place, a lot of things go into to win it all, but I love our chances. So everything for me was transparent, it was not just I wake up and I got traded, it was not that for me and I appreciate Joe and owner and Chauncey,” Jusuf said.

When he looks back at his time in Portland he recognized both the good and the bad times, but always felt love for the city.

“I mean, I love every second, man,” Nurkic assured. “I enjoyed my eight years here fully, up and downs, injuries and wins and whatever. I have so many people that I love and care (for) here, organization, city, the country. For me, gonna be always love when I come here, regardless of what some people think.”

The European star admitted how ‘unreal’ it feels to share the court with stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

When asked how it felt to train everyday with superstars the size of Kevin Durant, Jusuf says he still can’t believe his luck in Phoenix.

“I don’t know man, it feel unreal. It feel unreal,” he started out. “I told these people there I was running down to the floor, see two people down the court in KD and Beal or running pick and roll with Book, this is not fair. It feel unreal but at the same time I know how much power we have and the whole team is just a lot of shooting man.”

Just 10 months ago, Nurkic and KD got into a discussion back when the star played in Brooklyn. Check out the video below to see how the Bosnian made fun of his former rival:

With his new teammates, the 29-year-old believes he can stick to his role as a big man and is relieved of sharing the responsibility of having to take on shots.

“For me, would be easy to play and not even think about my shots. How many people we have too, just look at it, we score like 47 points in Detroit in first quarter, I’m like, wow. It’s like, impressive sometimes it’s just you take for granted when you come in it’s like, whoa, it’s a lot of power,” he acknowledged.