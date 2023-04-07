Towson transfer Nick Timberlake has caught the attention of college basketball powerhouses, with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels emerging as a top contender in securing the talented guard’s commitment. However, the Tar Heels are not alone in their pursuit, as Timberlake prepares for an upcoming visit to the University of Kansas.

UNC Seeks to Land Sharp Shooter Nick Timberlake

In his final college basketball season at Towson, Timberlake put up impressive numbers, averaging 17.7 points per game and shooting an outstanding 41.6% from the three-point line. Top-tier programs, including the Tar Heels, have taken notice, especially given UNC’s struggle last season with a 31.2% three-point shooting rate.

Nick Timberlake might be the best player in the portal #sjubb pic.twitter.com/tqaGBkaNO6 — Anthony Cristello (@mellocapone) March 24, 2023

UNC’s coaching staff, led by head coach Hubert Davis, has been proactive in reaching out to Timberlake. Assistant coach Brad Frederick initiated the conversation, expressing the Tar Heels’ interest in adding the sharpshooter to their roster.

Subsequent talks with Coach Davis focused on UNC’s need for improvement in shooting, with Timberlake potentially playing a pivotal role in revitalizing their offensive game.

Timberlake Knows He Can Help Tar Heels

After an in-home visit with Timberlake and his family in Massachusetts, the young guard had positive remarks about the Tar Heels’ coaching staff.

“He (Coach Davis) is a really positive guy,” said Timberlake. “My whole family enjoyed it, and I’d say it was a very good meeting for everyone.”

Timberlake also shared his thoughts on UNC’s pitch: “They think I can come in and help the program – which is definitely an exciting thing to hear from such a high-level program like theirs.”

Despite the strong push from the Tar Heels, Timberlake’s recruitment remains open as he is set to visit the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend. The blue blood program is another heavyweight contender vying for Timberlake’s talents, adding a layer of complexity to his decision-making process.

As Timberlake’s visit to Kansas approaches, UNC’s coaching staff must be strategic in their approach to ensure they don’t lose out on this sought-after transfer prospect. The Tar Heels must continue to emphasize their need for Timberlake’s skills, detailing how he could make an immediate impact on their offensive game.

“I am open to all options but my main goal is to play at the highest level,” Timberlake said. “That stuff plays a big role. I am looking to be an impactful player on a winning team. I want to compete in March Madness and get my feet wet in the tournament. It would be a great thing to accomplish.”

The Tar Heels can certainly help with that. Showcasing their storied history and passionate fanbase, UNC can also highlight the opportunities for personal growth and development both on and off the court.

Heels Remain Hopeful

With college basketball fans waiting for Timberlake’s decision, the Tar Heels remain hopeful that their efforts will pay off. Timberlake’s ability to elevate their shooting game and bring a fresh, dynamic presence to the team could be key in unlocking a new era of success for UNC.

The Tar Heels have made a compelling case for Towson transfer Nick Timberlake to join their ranks. However, with Kansas still in the running and Timberlake’s recruitment wide open, the battle for this talented guard is far from over.

As the clock ticks down, UNC fans and coaching staff alike hope that Timberlake will ultimately choose to don the iconic Carolina blue and contribute to the storied program’s success.

