The Denver organization has officially decided to suspend their visit to the White House to celebrate their title, as it has traditionally been done in the NBA. Sources suggest that the reigning champions rather concentrate on their important matchup against Minnesota, which was set a day after their scheduled visit to Washington.

The Nuggets are serious about their title contention this year, and hope to take over the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, which is currently held by Oklahoma City. The Colorado team had originally scheduled their visit for late January, but the Biden administration postponed it to March 18.

According to reporter Chris Haynes, the Denver team is more concerned about traveling less and focusing on the competition, than participate in a celebration that might come as a distraction.

“Just last week I was informed that the Nuggets were concerned now because all of a sudden, after March 18, on March 19, they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota, and now that game is a little bit more important than they had expected when they did reschedule,” he said on the TNT broadcast.

The insider revealed that the team was conflicted between the two options.“The Nuggets made a tough decision, but they’re canceling that trip to the White House. … I want to make this clear, it was clearly a basketball decision,” he assured.

According to Haynes, the Nuggets really tried their best to make it work with the Biden administration. However, as the Wolves are also close by contending for the West’s first place, they didn’t want to take their chances.

The feeling around the Colorado team is that they are headed towards conquering back-to-back championships this year, as head coach Michael Malone assures that up to this point their confidence is off the roof.

“There is no doubt now. I mean, you can talk about, yeah, we want to win a championship, or this team is a championship contender. Well, we’ve proven that we’re a team that can go out there and win 16 playoff games and earn a championship,” said Malone last week.

Denver and Boston are set to play a pair of preseason games in October in Abu Dhabi

Two of the most successful NBA teams in recent years have been selected to play against each other, as Nuggets and Celtics will clash in two special games in Abu Dhabi. Both matches will be a part of the ongoing collaboration between the league and United Arab Emirates’ Department of Culture and Tourism.

The occasion will serve as two 2024/25 preseason contests and will take place on Friday October 4 and Sunday October 6. “There is incredible momentum around basketball in the UAE and across the Middle East,” shared Mark Tatum, NBA deputy commissioner and COO.

“We believe these games as well as our year-round grassroots development and fan engagement efforts will be a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in the region,” he added in a statement.

Nuggets President Josh Kroenke also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. “The Denver Nuggets organization couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to visit and play NBA games in Abu Dhabi this coming preseason,” he said. “We look forward to this unique experience and being able to help expand the global reach of our great league.”