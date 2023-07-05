Home » news » Patrick Beverley Signed A One Year Contract With The 76ers And Has Called Out The Fake News After He Left The Bulls

Patrick Beverley signed a one-year contract with the 76ers and has called out the ‘fake news’ after he left the Bulls

In less than a calendar year, veteran PG Patrick Beverley finds himself on a third different roster in that time. He started the 2022-23 season with the Lakers and then was signed by the Bulls at the trade deadline. Now, the three-time All-Defensive selection is headed to the City of Brotherly Love. After leaving the Bulls, Beverley is calling out all the “fake news” on him bad-mouthing Chicago. 

Beverley is not the biggest or most athletic player when he steps on the court. His intensity and incredible effort on defense are how he’s been able to stay in the league as long as he has. He’ll be heading into his 12th professional season in 2023-24.

The 76ers will be the sixth different franchise he played for. His longest stint in the NBA was five seasons with the Houston Rockets. Beverley will look to bring his intensity and toughness to the Sixers next season. A team that is trying to get over the hump in the postseason.

Patrick Beverley claimed that comments about the Bulls were not from him, calling it “fake news”

The longtime NBA veteran PG was quick to call out the allegations of him bad-mouthing the Bulls on his way out. Beverley is one of the many players across the league who has their own podcast. This is one way that he’s able to voice his opinions and get to the bottom of false rumors.

On top of that, Beverley is also active on social media and was quick to comment on the quote that was not actually from him. There is a Twitter account called NBA Central and is covers news around the league. A parody account called NBA Cental tweeted out the quote via ESPN that was not from Beverley.

There’s no reason for Beverley to have beef with the Chicago Bulls. He grew up in Chicago and was grateful for the team signing him last season after being traded. The quote from the parody account was not true and Bevetley was quick to let people know.

