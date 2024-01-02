Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 2)

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10, 22-10 ATS) host the Chicago Bulls (15-19, 17-16-1 ATS) in the third meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Bulls vs 76ers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Sixers as heavy 10-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia 76ers

Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 🕙 What time is Bulls vs. 76ers Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Bulls vs. 76ers Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Bulls +10 (-110) | 76ers -10 (-110)

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds

Bulls vs. 76ers Predictions

Entering tonight’s matchup, the Bulls are 10-13 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. Chicago won 105-92 over Philadelphia in the last meeting on Saturday.

Chicago is 6-4 in its past 10 games, averaging 111.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring and assists, averaging 22.4 points and 5.4 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic, who remains out indefinitely due to a hip injury, is also averaging a team-high 10.4 rebounds per game.

As for the Sixers, they’re 16-8 in conference games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the East in rebounding, averaging 44.2 rebounds. Joel Embiid is averaging team highs of 35 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per contest.

Tyrese Maxey is posting a career-high 26.1 points per game as well.

The Sixers are 7-3 in their past 10 games, and the club is averaging 118.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.9 steals, and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers hold an 89.2% chance of defeating Chicago. Since Embiid is expected to make his first appearance since Dec. 22, Philadelphia should win this rematch at home. The Bulls have too many injuries.

The 76ers winning with Embiid, and the Bulls covering the spread is one of the best predictions.

Bulls vs. 76ers Injuries

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

C Nikola Vucevic (hip; out indefinitely) | SG Zach LaVine (foot; out indefinitely) | PG Lonzo Ball (knee; out for the season) | SG Torrey Craig (heel; out indefinitely) | SF Onuralp Bitim (nose; downgraded to out)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SF Robert Covington (knee; downgraded to out) | SG Furkan Korkmaz (illness; out) | C Joel Embiid (ankle; upgraded to probable) | SG De’Anthony Melton (back; out)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Bulls are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 contests.

Chicago is 1-7 SU in its past eight games played on a Tuesday.

Next, the Bulls are 5-0 ATS in their previous five road games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are 10-3 SU in their last 13 contests.

Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in their past eight games played in January.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in 12 of Philadelphia’s previous 17 games.

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

PG Coby White | SG Alex Caruso | PF Patrick Williams | SF DeMar DeRozan | C Andre Drummond

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF Tobias Harris | SF De’Anthony Melton | C Joel Embiid

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 34 games, the Bulls are 7-6 as favorites, 8-13 as underdogs, 7-7 ATS away, and 9-11 over/under away. On the other side, the Sixers are 20-3 as favorites, 2-7 as underdogs, 12-4 ATS at home, and 11-5 over/under at home. The point total has gone under in five of Philadelphia’s last six home games against Chicago.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the 76ers to win, the Bulls to cover the spread, and the point total will go over 223.5. Chicago has covered the spread in its past five straight road games. Though, the Bulls are 2-5 ATS in their last seven matchups with Atlantic Division teams.

Pick the 76ers to win! Embiid has scored 30 or more points in each of his last 14 games. NBA sportsbooks show the six-time All-Star as the clear-cut frontrunner to win MVP this season. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

