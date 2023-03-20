The Philadelphia 76ers could become the third team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Monday night with a win against the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET.

Leading into this matchup, Philadelphia is 48-22 and ranks second in the East standings. While the Boston Celtics and 76ers trail the top-seed Milwaukee Bucks by 2.5 games, Philly has one less loss than the C’s.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the 76ers have sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Celtics and Bucks.

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers can become the third team from the Eastern Conference to clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The 76ers host the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on the NBA App. Clinch scenario ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SI5HUfwUkm — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 20, 2023

Will the 76ers defeat Chicago at Wells Fargo Center? Sportsbooks show the Sixers as 8.5-point favorites. Although Philly won 114-109 in the first meeting of the season series on Oct. 29, the Bulls defeated them 126-112 away on Jan. 26. It was Chicago’s first win in Philly in a long time.

Furthermore, Chicago is 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins. However, they’re 1-8 ATS in their last nine encounters against Philadelphia. Likewise, Chicago is 1-12 in its past 13 road games versus the 76ers.

Tonight, 76ers could defeat Bulls, becoming third Eastern Conference team to clinch spot in 2023 NBA Playoffs

As for the Bulls’ injury report, Alex Caruso (foot) and Javonte Green (knee) are listed as questionable for this Eastern Conference mismatch. In addition to Lonzo Ball (knee) being ruled out for the season, Justin Lewis (knee) has been downgraded to out.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are an impressive 9-1 in their past 10 contests. They’re currently on an eight-game win streak. The point total has gone over in four of Philadelphia’s last five meetings versus Chicago. Plus, the Sixers are 8-1 in their previous nine matchups against the Bulls at home.

Additionally, the Sixers have won their last seven straight games versus East opponents. Not to mention, Philly is 5-1 ATS in its past six contests. The 76ers are 26-10 at home this season, whereas Chicago is 13-21 away.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers have a 70.6% chance of defeating the Bulls at home. Of course, the 76ers are 29-15 against East teams. Only 12 games remain on Philly’s schedule.

