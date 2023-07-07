For the last two-to-three seasons, the Chicago Bulls have tried to make it work. Their core of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan have not been able to get it done. While it’s not the first time, LaVine is being discussed in trade talks. Reportedly, the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers have had “preliminary conversations”.

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson had the report on Philly and Portland inquiring about the two-time all-star. Johnson has covered the Bulls for the past 29 years. He’s a trustworthy source when it comes to this kind of information. If a deal was to happen, he was the first to have the scoop.

Zach LaVine just finished his sixth season with the Chicago Bulls. He is under contract until the 2025-26 season, with a $48.9 million player option in 2026-27.

Zach LaVine’s name has landed in preliminary trade conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, per @KCJHoop pic.twitter.com/1ovl7UkJpB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2023

The 76ers and Blazers have had reported interest in two-time all-star Zach LaVine

One factor to take into account is that Philly and Portland have their own moves to make this offseason. James Harden opted into a $35.6 million player option for next season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowskisigned reported that the Sixers signed Harden with the intent to find a trade partner.

Additionally, the Trail Blazers are looking to deal with Damian Lillard this offseason. He requested a trade from the team and has said that the Miami Heat is his preferred destination. However, the long-time Trail Blazer doesn’t have a no-trade clause.

The Blazers could trade him anywhere they want. Lillard’s camp has come out and said that he will not report to training camp if traded to a team other than the Heat. With all that being said, the 76ers or Blazers trading for LaVine may not be realistic. LaVine is a key piece on the Bulls’ roster. They would need a lot in return to be able to replace his production.

Last season, LaVine averaged (24.8) points, (4.5) rebounds, and (4.2) assists per game. He played and started in 77 of their 82 games last season. The Bulls finished 40-42 last season and lost in the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat. Trade discussions for LaVine haven’t gained a lot of traction, but the reports say the Sixers and Blazers have reached out.