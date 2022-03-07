Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Preview, and Expert NBA Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back against the Chicago Bulls in this Eastern Conference heavyweight bout. After having an off game against the Miami Heat where he shot only 26.7 percent from the field, MVP candidate, Joel Embiid will look to return to form and get his team a key victory. The Chicago Bulls, led by their own MVP candidate in DeMar DeRozan, will be hunting for a solid road victory as they continue to make a push for a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls

📊 Record: 76ers (39-24), Bulls (39-25)

📅 Date: March 7th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA 🎲 Odds: 76ers (-6.5), Bulls (+6.5)

76ers vs Bulls Odds

Both of these teams are looking to solidify homecourt advantage with the playoffs looming. The 76ers currently reside in the second-place spot, but the Bulls are looming in the fourth seed just a half a game back from the 76ers. Remember, this is the time of year where teams are looking at potential postseason matchups, so expect both teams to put a show and play a game down to the wire with the playoff implications that will be on the line.

76ers vs Bulls Injuries

Below, we’ll break down the injuries for the Bulls and 76ers ahead of Monday’s contest.

76ers Injuries

The Philadelphia 76ers are fully healthy heading into this matchup.

Bulls Injuries

Nikola Vucevic (Day to Day)

Lonzo Ball (Out)

Patrick Williams (Out)

Alex Caruso (Out)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Preview

This matchup features a battle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Chicago enters a half-game back of the 76ers, who have climbed to second place in the standings with a 39-24 overall record.

Can Chicago close the gap in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a win on the road in Philadelphia versus the 76ers on Monday night?

Embiid Looks to Take Back Leading Spot in MVP Race



The 76ers lost a dog fight against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. In a defensive battle that saw Miami win 99-82, the Heat were doubling and sometimes even triple-teaming Joel Embiid at times which led to an abysmal night for the MVP candidate. He shot 4-15 from the field while coming away with a player differential of -12. Matisse Thybulle was little to no help as well as he added no points to the box score and shot only two times from the field. Do not expect Embiid to struggle like this again, especially with James Harden back into the lineup.

DeRozan and LaVine Continue to Show They Are Major Players in the East



Many questioned whether the duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could coexist together before the season even started. Needless to say, that question has been answered with a resounding yes. Both players still made the All-Star Game and DeRozan finds himself in the thick of the MVP ladder. Not to mention, Chicago is tasting success they have not had since the days of Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose. To add on, the Bulls have found their true closer as DeRozan has hit three buzzer-beaters this season making this game very interesting if it is close down the stretch.

NBA Betting Trends — Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls



Let’s check out some NBA betting trends for the 76ers vs Bulls game below.

Philadelphia 76ers



Over is 4-0 in the 76ers’ last 4 games as a favorite.

Over is 6-1 in the 76ers’ last 7 overall.

Chicago Bulls



The Bulls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Under is 4-0 in the Bulls’ last 4 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

NBA Expert Picks — 76ers vs Bulls Picks & Prediction

For this game, I am going to give a slight edge to Philadelphia. There is little to no chance that Embiid plays poorly two games in a row and with Vucevic still hobbled down low for Chicago, the Bulls have almost no answer for the MVP candidate. Plus, James Harden should be back, and with no Lonzo Ball or Alex Caruso to assist Chicago’s perimeter defense, things are going to be very tough on the road against a rejuvenated Philadelphia squad.

I’m also going to predict Embiid will secure a 20-plus point double-double. As alluded to already, even if Vucevic plays, the chances of Joel Embiid having yet another poor outing are rare especially in a key matchup with postseason implications and in front of a home crowd. As a result, he will lead the 76ers to a close 5-7 point win within the last minute of the game.

