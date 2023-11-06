Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 6)

Tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2, 4-2 ATS) face the Denver Nuggets (6-1, 4-3 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Pelicans vs Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 6.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 🕙 What time is Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): Altitude, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports South

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Pelicans +6.5 (-105) | Nuggets -6.5 (-115)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Predictions

Last season, the Pelicans went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play. New Orleans also averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game. On Saturday, the Pels lost 123-105 to the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta outscored them 41-23 in the third quarter.

Zion Williamson led New Orleans in scoring with 25 points. Brandon Ingram added 16 points as well. Through six games to begin the 2023-24 season, Williamson is averaging a team-high 22.2 points per game. CJ McCollum leads the Pels in assists (5.7 APG) and steals (1.5 SPG).

As for the Nuggets, the Western Conference contender enters this matchup on a four-game home winning streak. In the 2022-23 season, Denver finished 53-29 overall and 34-18 in the conference en route to winning its first championship in its 47-year history.

The Nuggets also averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 55 in the paint, 16 off of turnovers, and 16.2 on fast breaks. Denver is now coming off back-to-back wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Nikola Jokic, the 2023 Finals MVP, leads the Nuggets in points (27.4), rebounds (12.7), and assists (7.9) per game this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 75.7% chance of defeating New Orleans. Although Denver is without Jamal Murray for tonight’s game, the Pelicans are missing McCollum as well. Considering the Nuggets are arguably the best team at home, they should beat the Pels.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

SG CJ McCollum (lung; out) | SF Naji Marshall (knee; out indefinitely) | Trey Murphy III (knee; out indefinitely) | PG Jose Alvarado (ankle; out indefinitely)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Jamal Murray (hamstring; out) | SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 4-2 ATS in its last six games played.

The Pelicans are 3-7 SU in their past 10 meetings versus Denver.

Also, the Pels are 13-6 SU in their previous 19 contests.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games.

Denver is 5-0 SU in its past five contests played at home.

Plus, the point total has gone under in Denver’s previous five games played on a Monday.

Projected New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

PG Herb Jones | SG Dyson Daniels | PF Zion Williamson | SF Brandon Ingram | C Jonas Valanciunas

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Reggie Jackson | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Hunter Tyson | C Nikola Jokic

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through six games, the Pelicans are 2-2 as favorites, 2-0 as underdogs, 2-0 ATS away, and 0-2 over/under away. On the other side, the Nuggets are 6-1 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 3-1 ATS at home, and 2-2 o/under at home. Will New Orleans be able to overcome the loss of CJ McCollum? Bettors don’t seem to think so.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win, the Pelicans to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 221. The point total has gone under in 10 of Denver’s past 13 matchups against New Orleans. Without McCollum and Murray, a low-scoring affair is possible.

Pick the Nuggets to win! Since Denver is 1-4 ATS in its last five games versus Southwest Division opponents, the Pelicans covering is one of the most logical predictions. The Nuggets are 11-1 SU in their previous 12 games against Western Conference teams. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

