Pelicans waive 13-year veteran Garrett Temple, save $5.4 million

Updated 4 hours ago on • 3 min read
New Orleans Pelicans waive 13-year veteran Garrett Temple, save $5.4 million
The New Orleans Pelicans have waived 13-year veteran Garrett Temple to help save $5.4 million. Temple, 37, has a $5.401 million salary for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the three-year, $15.5 million contract the guard signed with the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with New Orleans in August 2021.

His 2023-24 salary is non-guaranteed. However, the Pelicans are now more than $1 million over the luxury tax line. Five players have 2023-24 cap holds: Willy Hernangomez (bird; $4,863,890), Tony Snell (non-bird; $2,019,706), Gary Clark (non-bird; $1,801,769), Jared Harper (two-way; $1,801,769), and James Nunnally (two-way; $1,801,769).

Garrett Temple went undrafted out of LSU in 2009. The 6-foot-5 guard has played for 11 NBA teams: Houston Rockets (2009-10 season), Sacramento Kings (2009-10 season, 2016-18), San Antonio Spurs (2009-10 season), Milwaukee Bucks (2010-11 season), Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2010-11 season), and Washington Wizards (2012-16).

Additionally, the former Pelicans guard then played for the Grizzlies (2018-19 season), Clippers (2018-19 season), Brooklyn Nets (2019-20 season), Bulls (2020-21 season), and New Orleans (2021-23). In August 2021, Temple was traded by Chicago to the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball.

New Orleans Pelicans waive guard Garrett Temple to retain $5.4 million, remain $1 million over the luxury tax line

Temple made 16 starts in 59 appearances with New Orleans in the 2021-22 season. The Louisiana native averaged 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 18.6 minutes per game. He also shot 37.6% from the floor, 31.9% beyond the arc, and 68.3% at the foul line.

In 25 games off the bench with New Orleans in the 2022-23 season, Temple averaged 2.0 points and 6.5 minutes per game while shooting 40% from the floor, 42.3% from 3-point range, and 75% at the free throw line.

He played in a total of 84 games with the Pelicans.

