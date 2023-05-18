The Phoenix Suns have wasted no time making moves ever since being defeated in six games by the Denver Nuggets. The team has already dismissed head coach, Monty Williams, and they could still make a couple of blockbuster moves. Many are calling for the center, Deandre Ayton, to be moved after his less than stellar postseason play, and some have even speculated that Chris Paul could be traded for the right price. However, it seems as if the Suns still want to retain the future hall of fame point guard as they are to guarantee his $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 campaign.

Chris Paul’s Salary to be Guaranteed for Next Season by the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul’s Phoenix Tenure

Despite some shortcomings and untimely injuries in the playoffs, Chris Paul has had a solid Phoenix Suns tenure. He helped lead the team to their first NBA Finals appearance in 2021 since the early 1990’s. Paul also formed one of the deadlier backcourt duos in the league with him coupled with Devin Booker. Throughout his tenure with the Suns, the Point God has averaged 15.1 points, 1.6 steals, 9.5 assists, and 4.4 total rebounds per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage of 53.8 percent.

In his three seasons in Phoenix, Chris Paul has also averaged an offensive rating of 123. While his prime may be behind him, one can see why the Suns are guaranteeing the 12-time All-Star’s $30.8 million salary for next season. However, the team could still explore trade options if the right package comes along this offseason.

Could he Still be Traded?

A Chris Paul trade is still very much in the cards. Especially if he is ready for yet another change of scenery in his already long NBA career. As alluded to already, Paul is not getting any younger so the Suns trying to get more youth to surround Kevin Durant and Devin Booker may not be a bad idea.

However, some teams will think twice before taking on a $30 million salary for an aging 38-year-old point guard, regardless of how effective he still is in today’s league. At the same time, there are still plenty of teams who could benefit from Chris Paul’s stabilizing presence as a floor general, especially if they have plenty of young players to develop. With this in mind, do not be surprised if the Suns still explore trading the five-time assists champion.

