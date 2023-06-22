Home » news » Portlands Jerami Grant Could Seek A Five Year 150 Million Contract As He Enters Free Agency This Offseason

Main Page

Portland’s Jerami Grant could seek a five-year, $150 million contract as he enters free agency this offseason

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 23 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jerami Grant pic

In his first season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant was one of the team’s more reliable players. Portland finished 13th in the West with a 33-49 record. This offseason, Grant is set to become an unrestricted free agent. League sources report he could seek a five-year, $150 million contract with Portland. 

ESPN’s Brain Windhorst had the scoop that the Blazers and Grant have had some discussions about a long-term deal already. He thinks that Grant is part of their offseason plan to keep the roster intact and build around Damian Lillard. Signing Grant is one way Portland can build around Lillard, but they can also do that through the draft.

Tonight, the Trail Blazers own the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Adding an elite prospect around Lillard and the rest of their roster is what they plan to do. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, and Amen Thompson have all been floated out as their possible choice at #3 tonight.

Signing Jerami Grant to a long-term deal is a part of Portland’s offseason plans

In 63 games played and started last season, Grant averaged (20.5) points, (4.5) rebounds, and (2.4) assists. He shot a career-high (.401) percent from deep in 2022-23 and played the second-most minutes per game. Reports say that Grant could command $30 plus million in free agency.

Retaining Grant is a move the Blazers need to make, but he’s expected to test the open waters of free agency. Earlier this week ESPN’s Brain Windhorst said conversations have started on a long-term deal. The free agency period doesn’t start until July 1.

That is the earliest that Grant would be eligible to sign a long-term deal with the Blazers. After missing the playoffs last season, Portland wants to be a contender in the West again.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now