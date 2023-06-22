In his first season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant was one of the team’s more reliable players. Portland finished 13th in the West with a 33-49 record. This offseason, Grant is set to become an unrestricted free agent. League sources report he could seek a five-year, $150 million contract with Portland.

ESPN’s Brain Windhorst had the scoop that the Blazers and Grant have had some discussions about a long-term deal already. He thinks that Grant is part of their offseason plan to keep the roster intact and build around Damian Lillard. Signing Grant is one way Portland can build around Lillard, but they can also do that through the draft.

Tonight, the Trail Blazers own the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Adding an elite prospect around Lillard and the rest of their roster is what they plan to do. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, and Amen Thompson have all been floated out as their possible choice at #3 tonight.

Jerami Grant could seek a 5 year – $150M contract from Portland, per @MikeAScotto “Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have… pic.twitter.com/ahGshS0G8J — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2023

Signing Jerami Grant to a long-term deal is a part of Portland’s offseason plans

In 63 games played and started last season, Grant averaged (20.5) points, (4.5) rebounds, and (2.4) assists. He shot a career-high (.401) percent from deep in 2022-23 and played the second-most minutes per game. Reports say that Grant could command $30 plus million in free agency.

Retaining Grant is a move the Blazers need to make, but he’s expected to test the open waters of free agency. Earlier this week ESPN’s Brain Windhorst said conversations have started on a long-term deal. The free agency period doesn’t start until July 1.

That is the earliest that Grant would be eligible to sign a long-term deal with the Blazers. After missing the playoffs last season, Portland wants to be a contender in the West again.