Does Jerami Grant Signing With Klutch Sports Hint At An Off-Season Move To The Lakers?

The back half of the Western Conference is as tight as can be right now and the margin for error is slim. Teams like the Lakers tried to make some trade deadline moves in chances of making the playoffs, but how far can they really go this season? An NBA insider suggests that maybe the Lakers should have their eyes set beyond this season and should be looking into an all-star caliber player who recently signed with Klutch Sports. They just so happen to also represent five other Lakers including LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Recently signing with Klutch Sports is 28 year old PF from the Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant. He’s set to become an unrestricted free-agent at the end of this season and the Lakers now have some more cap space and flexibility after the Russell Westbrook trade.

Grant has played in 54 of the 57 games for the Blazers who are 11th in the West with an 28-29 record. Oregon Sports Betting sites have the Trail Blazers at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Jerami Grant has confirmed to me that he has moved to Klutch and will be represented by them in free agency this summer. — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) February 11, 2023

My goodness, has Jerami Grant come a long way from where he was earlier on in his career pic.twitter.com/9FhJ9ihM7l — Siddharth (@SiddharthNBA) February 11, 2023

Is Jerami Grant to the Lakers in the offseason a realistic deal that could happen?

In 54 games played and started for Portland this season, Grant is averaging (20.8) points, (4.3) rebounds, and (2.3) assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-high (.406) from beyond the arc this season and is the third-highest scorer per game on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard ( 31.2) and Anfernee Simons (21.4).

Grant just recently signed with Klutch Sports to be his new agents. This agency also represents five other Lakers on the team including some of the biggest names in all the NBA like LeBron and AD. Sport Illustrated’s Noel Sanchez has this to report on the matter.

“Only four players on the team are officially guaranteed a spot next year, and seeing a player like Grant sign with Klutch does beg the question: Will the Lakers make a run for him?” – Noel Sanchez

While there’s still plenty of basketball left to be played for the Lakers this season, it’s never to early to look into next season and be prepared to make negotiations once this season has ended.