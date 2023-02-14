Home » news » Does Jerami Grant Signing With Klutch Sports Hint At An Off Season Move To The Lakers

Does Jerami Grant Signing With Klutch Sports Hint At An Off-Season Move To The Lakers?

The back half of the Western Conference is as tight as can be right now and the margin for error is slim. Teams like the Lakers tried to make some trade deadline moves in chances of making the playoffs, but how far can they really go this season? An NBA insider suggests that maybe the Lakers should have their eyes set beyond this season and should be looking into an all-star caliber player who recently signed with Klutch Sports. They just so happen to also represent five other Lakers including LeBron and Anthony Davis. 

Recently signing with Klutch Sports is 28 year old PF from the Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant. He’s set to become an unrestricted free-agent at the end of this season and the Lakers now have some more cap space and flexibility after the Russell Westbrook trade.

Grant has played in 54 of the 57 games for the Blazers who are 11th in the West with an 28-29 record. Oregon Sports Betting sites have the Trail Blazers at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Is Jerami Grant to the Lakers in the offseason a realistic deal that could happen?

In 54 games played and started for Portland this season, Grant is averaging (20.8) points, (4.3) rebounds, and (2.3) assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-high (.406) from beyond the arc this season and is the third-highest scorer per game on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard ( 31.2) and Anfernee Simons (21.4).

Grant just recently signed with Klutch Sports to be his new agents. This agency also represents five other Lakers on the team including some of the biggest names in all the NBA like LeBron and AD. Sport Illustrated’s Noel Sanchez has this to report on the matter.

“Only four players on the team are officially guaranteed a spot next year, and seeing a player like Grant sign with Klutch does beg the question: Will the Lakers make a run for him?” – Noel Sanchez

While there’s still plenty of basketball left to be played for the Lakers this season, it’s never to early to look into next season and be prepared to make negotiations once this season has ended.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

