LeBron James’ all-time scoring record jersey worth over $3 million

LeBron James’ all-time scoring record jersey from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night is worth over $3 million, according to an auction expert.

“I believe this jersey is just as historic and desirable, if not more so,” Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, told TMZ Sports. “So, I would estimate it at more than $3 million.”

LeBron James’ jersey that he’s going to wear tonight is hanging outside of the locker room because it has a microphone inside it. He will be mic’d the entire game. pic.twitter.com/WOLeHTFvi9 — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) February 8, 2023

In late January, LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals sold for $3.7 million in a Sotheby’s Auction. Considering the league’s all-time scoring record was held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 38 years, 10 months, and two days, James’ jersey has to be worth at least $4 million.

James set the all-time scoring record on a step-back jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against OKC. Abdul-Jabbar watched the four-time MVP break his scoring record from the courtside. The Hall of Famer set the previous all-time scoring record on April 5, 1984, against the Utah Jazz.

Furthermore, James broke the record at 38 years old in his 1,410th career game. In April 1984, Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list in his 15th season at the age of 36. The Lakers forward also passed the six-time NBA champ for most seasons with 1,000 points (20) this season.

“I didn’t set this as a goal, so that’s probably why it’s so surreal and so weird to me,” LeBron James said. “I never talked about being the all-time scorer in NBA history until my numbers started getting closer and closer, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy. This is weird, but I guess I’m doing it.'”

In celebration of LeBron James (@KingJames) breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (@kaj33) scoring record at 38,388 points, here is a progressive timeline of the All-Time leading scorers in @NBA history ‼️🏀📈 Look and see how LeBron shoots up the list through his career! @NBAHistory pic.twitter.com/VOAQSLQ7dU — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) February 8, 2023