LeBron James’ all-time scoring record jersey worth over $3 million

LeBron James’ all-time scoring record jersey from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night is worth over $3 million, according to an auction expert.
“I believe this jersey is just as historic and desirable, if not more so,” Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, told TMZ Sports. “So, I would estimate it at more than $3 million.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James now has seventh-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing greater odds for Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Luka Doncic.
LeBron James’ jersey that he’s going to wear tonight is hanging outside of the locker room because it has a microphone inside it. He will be mic’d the entire game. pic.twitter.com/WOLeHTFvi9
— Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) February 8, 2023
In late January, LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals sold for $3.7 million in a Sotheby’s Auction. Considering the league’s all-time scoring record was held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 38 years, 10 months, and two days, James’ jersey has to be worth at least $4 million.
James set the all-time scoring record on a step-back jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against OKC. Abdul-Jabbar watched the four-time MVP break his scoring record from the courtside. The Hall of Famer set the previous all-time scoring record on April 5, 1984, against the Utah Jazz.
LeBron James’ all-time scoring record jersey is worth over $3 million, per auction expert Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions
Furthermore, James broke the record at 38 years old in his 1,410th career game. In April 1984, Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list in his 15th season at the age of 36. The Lakers forward also passed the six-time NBA champ for most seasons with 1,000 points (20) this season.
“I didn’t set this as a goal, so that’s probably why it’s so surreal and so weird to me,” LeBron James said. “I never talked about being the all-time scorer in NBA history until my numbers started getting closer and closer, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy. This is weird, but I guess I’m doing it.'”
In celebration of LeBron James (@KingJames) breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (@kaj33) scoring record at 38,388 points, here is a progressive timeline of the All-Time leading scorers in @NBA history ‼️🏀📈
Look and see how LeBron shoots up the list through his career! @NBAHistory pic.twitter.com/VOAQSLQ7dU
— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) February 8, 2023
The Lakers superstar ended his record-breaking night with 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 34 minutes of action. James finished 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the floor, 4-of-6 (66.7%) beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.
Through 44 starts this season, the 19-time All-Star is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 boards, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. To add to the aforementioned statistics, LeBron James is shooting 50.8% from the field and 31.5% outside the arc. Tuesday night was just another day at the office for the future Hall of Famer.
