LeBron James’ Heat jersey from Game 7 of 2013 NBA Finals sells for $3.7M at auction

On Friday, LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals sold for $3.68 million at Sotheby’s, a British-founded auction house with headquarters in New York City. This is James’ highest-selling game-worn jersey to date.

The 19-time All-Star’s No. 6 Heat jersey is the third-most valuable game-worn jersey ever sold at Sotheby’s. It was purchased by a private collector, per TMZ Sports.

“Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record, one of the NBA’s most revered accolades,” Sotheby’s officials said in a statement.

It was a record-breaking day #SothebysNewYork! LeBron James' game-worn jersey achieved $3.7M, breaking the previous record for a jersey of the athlete's by more than 5x. Our Princess Diana Gown reached $604k, sealing its fate as the most valuable dress ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/qMTNBw26HP — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) January 27, 2023

Furthermore, on June 20, 2013, LeBron James won his second championship and Finals MVP in Game 7 of Miami’s 99-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs of the 2013 NBA Finals. Unlike previous misleading descriptions, this is the same exact Adidas 2XL game-worn jersey.

“The jersey is in excellent condition consistent with use,” the description reads on the Sotheby’s website. In his Game 7 pregame press conference, James said, “There’s so much excitement around tonight. So, not much sleep.

“You know, a lot of thoughts going through the mind. That’s what I’m here for, to win championships. I’ve got a great opportunity tonight.”

LeBron James ended his Game 7 performance with 37 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 45 minutes of action. He also capped off his outing 12-of-23 (52.2%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc, and a perfect 8-of-8 (100%) at the foul line.

Additionally, this jersey is special since it’s James’ first Game 7 jersey of his career, and the future Hall of Famer logged the most points by a player in a Game 7 victory in NBA Finals history.

“I’m LeBron James from Akron, Ohio, from the inner city,” said the then-28-year-old. “I’m not even supposed to be here. That’s enough. Every time I walk into the locker room, I see a No. 6 with ‘James’ on the back. I’m blessed. So, what everybody say about me off the court don’t matter. I ain’t got no words.”

Moreover, in 76 starts of the 2012-13 season, James averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 boards, 7.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Plus, he shot a then-career-high 56.5% from the field and a career-best 40.6% outside the arc.