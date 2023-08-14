LeBron James missed Dwyane Wade’s NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Saturday night. James, 38, was Wade’s Miami Heat teammate from 2010 to 2014. Miami won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

On July 8, 2010, James announced his decision to “take his talents to South Beach” during ESPN’s exclusive special titled The Decision. The Ohio native was an unrestricted free agent after playing seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)



Among Wade’s Heat teammates in attendance at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, were Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem. While James missed the big event, at least the four-time MVP praised Wade in an Instagram post.

“Today is the official day my brother @dwyanewade goes into the HOF!!!!!,” James wrote. “WOW WOW WOW bro!! Man I can’t say enough how proud and happy I am of/for you. The kid from Robbins, IL now in the HALL!!! You a bad man Trey Ball! SCREAMING 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️CONGRATULATIONS ⚡️. Love you kid!! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎🫡👑 #WadeCounty⚡️”

Although it is unknown why James skipped Wade’s induction, NBA fans are wondering if Bronny’s recent cardiac arrest at USC and further medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic led to his decision not to attend. Perhaps the 20-year veteran deserves the benefit of the doubt. A health scare can lead anyone to cancel plans.

Then again, this is not the first time Bron has left a friend hanging. James missed former Los Angeles Lakers’ Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey retirement ceremony on March 7, 2023. Even Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, who played with Gasol briefly from 2014 to 2016 with the Chicago Bulls, supported the big man at Crypto.com Arena.

“I didn’t know LeBron wasn’t coming,” Gasol told Antoni Daimiel during an interview. “It was not important to me.”

During Wade’s NBA Hall of Fame enshrinement, the Heat legend gave fans a tear-inducing speech next to his father, Dwyane Tyrone Wade. “We had the same exact dream, and we carry the exact name, Dwyane Tyrone Wade,” said the 13-time All-Star.



“To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God’s will. So Pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven?”

During his speech, Wade also mentioned the obstacles he overcame to succeed in the NBA.

“My mom went to jail when I was nine,” he said. “My dad was in and out of jail. I didn’t pass my ACT test… I had a baby in college. All these things that’ll stop you from reaching your goals, I kept fighting because it was my dream.”

It would have meant a lot to Wade for LeBron James to attend the ceremony.

