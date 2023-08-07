The Miami Heat have signed former Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. Los Angeles waived the 6-foot-9 wing in July. Swider, 24, went undrafted out of Syracuse University last July and signed a two-way contract with the Lakers.

Swider appeared in seven games with Los Angeles in the 2022-23 season, averaging 1.3 points, 1.0 rebound, and 5.9 minutes per game. The Rhode Island native made 19 starts in 27 games with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ NBA G-League affiliate.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Miami Heat hold fifth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Gods plan! Blessed for this opportunity 🙏🏻 https://t.co/OkpvyIUSi3 — Cole Swider (@coleswider21) August 6, 2023



Cole Swider made his Lakers debut in a 123-109 regular-season opener loss to the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18. The forward recorded one rebound and one assist in two minutes off the bench.

Swider enjoyed every minute with his former team. “It was amazing. It’s a dream come true,” he said after making his preseason debut. “Obviously, like LeBron [James] on the sideline, didn’t get to play with him tonight, but just LeBron on the sideline.

“Being in Crypto [Crypto.com Arena] was amazing. Obviously, I had parents, my dad and my grandfather in the crowd, that was special too.”

Swider made 19 starts in 27 appearances with the South Bay Lakers in the 2022-23 season. In his rookie G League season, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 28.7 minutes per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 43.6% beyond the arc.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, the wing averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 28.4 minutes per game in five outings while shooting 45.6% from the floor and 42.5% from downtown.

In July, Los Angeles waived Swider to open a two-way spot to sign undrafted rookie forward Alex Fudge. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three.

Fudge, 20, made 12 starts in 61 career games over the course of two seasons at Louisiana State University (2021-22) and the University of Florida (2022-23). Additionally, the 6-foot-9 wing joins former Gators teammate Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge as the Lakers’ two-way players.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, minimum-salary deals, and they are typically non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. Plus, this type of contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

Guards Jamaree Bouyea and Dru Smith occupy two of Miami’s three two-way slots. If Swider exceeds expectations in training camp, the Heat could promote the forward to their third and final two-way spot. Two-way contracts can still be converted into standard deals.

