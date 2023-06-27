Arguably the biggest talking point this offseason has been what Damian Lillard is planning to do. League sources have battled to get the inside scoop on what his future holds. We’ve heard he wants to stay in Portland, but rumors of him heading to Miami have surfaced as well. Now, NBA insiders report that Lillard has a “dream scenario” this offseason. He wants the Blazers to re-sign Jerami Grant and sign veteran free agent Draymond Green.

All Lillard wants is to be on a team that has a chance to win. He does not want to be on a team that has three superstars or all-star caliber players. Damian Lillard and his agents met with the Blazers’ front office yesterday to get discussions going.

Staying in Portland would be the easiest move for Lillard. However, the biggest decisions are not meant to be easy. He’s at a crossroads in his career and the next few weeks are going to be important for his future.

The Blazers need to make some serious moves if they want to retain Damian Lillard this offseason

Last week, the Trail Blazers had the #3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Fans wanted the team to trade the pick in exchange for some win-now talent to improve the roster. That never happened and Portland took Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick.

Damian Lillard’s one real request this offseason was for the Blazers to try and build the roster around him. At 32, he’s emphasized that he does not want to be a part of a rebuild. That is where Jerami Grant and Draymond Green come into the equation.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick had the news on Lillard’s request for Grant and Green. His “dream scenario” is for the Blazers to re-sign Jerami Grant and sign veteran free agent Draymond Green. Both Grant and Green are unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Jerami Grant’s three-year contract just expired and Draymond Green declined his player option with the Warriors. The Warriors are confident they can re-sign Green this offseason. He may not be the most realistic free agent signing for the Trail Blazers. Portalnd finds themselves in a tricky situation.