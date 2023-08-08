In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick. His path to the NBA was not the traditional route that most take. He was the youngest professional to ever play in the G League and was able to develop his game further. In a recent interview, Henderson made a bold claim for his first season. The 19-year-old said, “I will win Rookie of the Year.”

Henderson played one season for the G League Ignite. Over 19 games he averaged (16.5) points, (5.3) rebounds, (6.8) assists, and (1.1) steals. His elite skill and athleticism are two of his strongest traits on the court. The rookie PG is setting the bar high for himself in his first professional season.

With some of the talent in this draft, it’s not going to be easy to win Rookie of the Year. It’s something he’s trying to manifest. Henderson has extreme confidence for such a young player.

Scoot Henderson guarantees that he wins rookie of the year 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIciYN1DZD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 7, 2023



Scoot Henderson wants to win Rookie of the Year in 2023-24

There are a number of factors that can determine whether Scoot Henderson can actually win Rookie of the Year. His first challenge is actually with the Portland Trail Blazers. This offseason, the team has been dealing with the ongoing fiasco of Damian Lillard’s trade request. The long-time Blazer has said that his desired destination is the Heat.

Lillard leaving Portland this offseason would help Henderson’s chance to win ROY immensely. If Lillard stays, Henderson might not see the ball in his hands as much as he thought. Additionally, he has to have a better season than the first overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The hype around the French sensation is enormous and he’s the betting favorite (-115) to win ROY next season.

Another top rookie is flying under the radar as well. Chet Holmgren was drafted in 2022 but missed his entire first season to an injury. That technically makes him a rookie in 2023-24. Holmgren was an elite talent in high school and at Gonzaga. Scoot Henderson will need to have a strong rookie year to edge out some of the top talent in his class.