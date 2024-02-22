The Portland Trail Blazers have converted rookie center Duop Reath’s two-way deal into a three-year contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

His standard contract is fully guaranteed through the 2024-25 season and non-guaranteed for the 2025-26 season. Reath, 27, went undrafted in 2018 out of LSU.

However, he did not make his NBA debut until this season with Portland. Reath first joined the Trail Blazers for the 2023 NBA Summer League and signed a one-year deal with the club in October.

He was waived on Oct. 21 prior to the 2023-24 season and later signed a two-way contract with the team.

Through 40 games (11 starts) this season with the Blazers, Reath is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 17.4 minutes per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor, 38.5% beyond the arc, and 74.1% at the foul line.

Reath made his NBA debut in Portland’s 116-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 12, scoring 11 points with three 3-pointers. On Dec. 26, he recorded a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds in a 130-113 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The South Sudanese hooper grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 7. He logged 17 points in back-to-back games against Phoenix (Jan. 14) and Brooklyn (Jan. 17) as well.

Duop Reath helped Al Riyadi win the 2023 WAL title before joining the Portland Trail Blazers

Furthermore, Reath joined the Dallas Mavericks for the 2018 NBA Summer League. However, he went on to sign a three-year deal with the Serbian team FMP. The former Tiger then joined the Nets for the 2019 NBA Summer League.

On Aug. 1, 2020, he signed a contract with the Serbian team Crvena zvezda for the 2020-21 season. Following the season, the 6-foot-9 center inked a deal with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League for the 2021-22 season.

Although Reath played for the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 NBA Summer League, a deal was never offered. After that, he signed with the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The big man averaged 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game in 39 appearances.

In April 2023, Reath joined Al Riyadi Beirut of Lebanon. He made his team debut on April 19 in the West Asia Super League (WASL) and scored 24 points in Al Riyadi’s win over Beirut Club in the division semifinals.

The LSU product helped Al Riyadi win the WASL championship following a team-high 29 points in Game 2 of the finals against Shahrdari Gorgan.