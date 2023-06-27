Possible Destinations for Nikola Vucevic

With NBA free agency right around the corner, there are plenty of big names who will be on the market. One of these names is none other than big man, Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic is one of the more underrated centers in the league and is considered by many to be a top-10 player at his respective position.

He has taken a reduced role in Chicago since his Orlando days, but has still proven to be one of the better players in the NBA. He is a solid scorer, but is also an underrated defender at his position. With this in mind, there will be plenty of teams trying to woo the two-time All-Star.

Possible Free Agent Destinations for Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls

Vucevic had a bit of a down year last season. However, the whole Bulls season was underwhelming as they failed to even get past the play-in tournament. With Chicago last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 11.0 total rebounds per game.

However, if he does re-sign with the Bulls, there is a chance he will have more of a role in the offense with Zach LaVine in trade talks. Chicago has also shown interest in bringing back Nikola Vucevic and if DeMar DeRozan is the only alpha on the roster, things will open up for the Swiss center.

Portland Trail Blazers

This is entirely contingent on if Damian Lillard stays with the Portland Trail Blazers. If he does, then the Blazers must start surrounding him with star power as soon as possible. Bringing in a quality of big like Vucevic to pair with Lillard would be a great start. The pick and roll and pick and pop opportunities would be endless and he would also give the Portland frontcourt a much needed boost.

Portland would still need to work on their roster, but with a promising prospect like Scoot Henderson alongside Damian Lillard, the Blazers could be in good hands. That is IF Damian Lillard decides to stick with the Trail Blazers.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas makes all the sense in the world for Nikola Vucevic. The team is desperate to surround Luka Doncic with talent to keep him happy and have to add depth to their roster. Especially when you consider how much they gave up in the Kyrie Irving trade.

A trio of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Vucevic may be questionable from a fit standpoint, but it would at least show Doncic the team is making an effort to surround him with the necessary talent. Not to mention, Vucevic would solve many of Dallas’ frontcourt issues. All in all, Nikola Vucevic on the Dallas Mavericks seems to make perfect sense.

