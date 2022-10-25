Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate to make regular season debut against Jazz

Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate missed the first four games of the 2022-23 season due to a right ankle sprain. Now, the wing has been upgraded to questionable against the Utah Jazz.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the forward will make his regular season debut on Wednesday with the Rockets in Utah. Of course, Tate suffered his right ankle injury in Houston’s preseason matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Barring a setback, Rockets F Jae’Sean Tate will make his regular season debut tomorrow in Utah, sources tell @TheAthletic. Tate has missed Houston’s first four games with a right ankle injury. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) October 25, 2022

Tate went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2018. During his rookie 2020-21 season, the forward averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 70 appearances. Plus, he shot 50.6% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown.

He was then selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Last season, in 78 appearances, Tate logged 11.8 points, 5.4 boards, and 2.8 assists per game. Not to mention, he shot 49.8% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range.

On December 1, 2021, in the Rockets’ 114-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the wing scored a career-high 32 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with recording 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 5 blocks, Tate shot 11-of-15 from the field.

Tate joined Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwan as the only players in franchise history to finish a single game with a 32/10/7/2/5 stat line.

In July, the forward signed a three-year, $22.1 million contract extension with the Rockets. Tate will earn $7,065,217 this season and $6.5 million for the 2023-24 season. His deal also includes a $7,065,217 team option for the 2024-25 season.

Through 129 career appearances with Ohio State, the wing averaged 11.7 points, 6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals. In his freshman season, he recorded 8.8 points and 5 boards per contest in 35 games.

Tate was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Moreover, in 34 starts of his senior 2017-18 season, the forward averaged 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 55.7% from the floor and 58.8% from outside the arc.

He finished his senior season 16th in the Big Ten in points (458), 15th in total rebounds (212), 18th in steals (36), and 18th in field goals (171).

The Ohio native was then selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

When healthy, Jae’Sean Tate makes the Rockets a better team. That should go without saying. The forward bolsters the Rockets’ frontcourt. Houston plays the Jazz tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET.