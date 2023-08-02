Rockets sign guard Jeenathan Williams to a one-year contract

The Houston Rockets are signing Jeenathan Williams to a one-year contract, according to agent Billy Davis of Family of Athletes. His signing is reportedly a training camp deal, also known as an Exhibit 10 contract.

Williams, 24, was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers last week. Had Williams remained on Portland’s roster past July 31, his $1.7 million salary for 2023-24 would have become fully guaranteed.

The New York native went undrafted out of the University at Buffalo last year and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz on Oct. 11, 2022. Though, the 6-foot-4 guard was waived a day later.

Jeenathan Wiliams then signed with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s NBA G-League affiliate. He made 28 starts in 32 games played with the Stars in the 2022-23 season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 29.8 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 52.3% from the floor and 41.7% beyond the arc.

Williams went on to sign with the Trail Blazers on Apr. 1, 2023. During his rookie NBA season, the guard made four starts in five appearances with Portland. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 25.4 minutes per game while shooting 61.5% from the field and 37.5% from downtown.

In Portland’s 157-101 regular-season finale loss to the Golden State Warriors on Apr. 9, the guard recorded a career-high 17 points, four boards, and three assists in 32 minutes as a starter. Williams finished 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

NBA teams are allowed 21-player rosters in the offseason. However, the league allows a maximum of 15 players during the regular season. Former Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet signed a three-year, $128.5 million contract with Houston in July. About $83.65 million was guaranteed at signing, and his deal includes a 15% trade bonus.

Forward Darius Days and guard Trevor Hudgins occupy two of Houston’s three two-way slots. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players each NBA team can sign increased from two to three.

Last month, the Rockets also completed a five-team sign-and-trade with Dillon Brooks, who inked a four-year, $86 million contract with Houston. The Memphis Grizzlies traded Brooks to Houston; the Atlanta Hawks sent Alpha Kaba to the Rockets; and Houston dealt Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington Jr. to Atlanta.

Additionally, the Rockets traded Kenyon Martin to the Los Angeles Clippers, sent Josh Christopher to Memphis, and dealt Patty Mills to Oklahoma City; the Clippers traded Vanja Marinkovic to the Grizzlies; and the Thunder traded cash to Atlanta.

As part of a five-team trade, Houston traded guard Josh Christopher to Memphis, the Hawks sent Alpha Kaba to Houston; the Rockets traded TyTy Washington Jr., 2025 and 2028 second-round picks to Atlanta, and Kenyon Martin Jr. to the Clippers; and Houston traded Patty Mills, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2029 second-rounder, and a 2023 second-rounder to OKC.

The Clippers traded their 2026 and 2027 second-round picks to Houston, L.A. dealt Vanja Marinkovic to the Grizzlies, and OKC sent $1.1 million to Atlanta. The Hawks later traded Washington Jr. to OKC for Mills.

In July, guard Aaron Holiday signed a one-year, $2.35 million contract with the Rockets as well. His $2,346,614 salary for 2023-24 will become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2024. Other players to sign deals with Houston include center Jock Landale and veteran forward Jeff Green.

Jeenathan Williams is the latest addition.

