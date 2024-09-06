Rudy Gobert believes that Shaq’s take on him being the WOAT is just ‘sad’

It doesn’t matter that Rudy Gobert has been awarded the Defensive Player of the Year accolade in three different occasions and continues to be considered one of the Timberwolves main stars going into the 2024-25 campaign, he still is seen as underrated by many of his peers and even NBA Hall of Famers. This is why the French center did not appreciate that Shaquille O’Neal called him the worst player of all time.

This is why Rudy decided to speak his mind on social media. “It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments.”

“I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant,” Gobert wrote. While many have labelled his response as “firing back” at the Lakers legend, the truth is that his comments seemed calmed and collective, trying not to hurt Shaq, but still putting him in his place.

Rudy Gobert goes OFF on Shaq for calling him the worst player of all time 👀 pic.twitter.com/4AuG0Ys87B — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) September 5, 2024

Many fans and experts have called Gobert overrated in the past, but no one has ever gone to the extent to compare him to some of the worst players to ever compete in the league. It all started when O’Neal recently went on a podcast show with his son, Myles O’Neal, for Complex.

The Hall of Famer participated on YouTube channel GOAT Talk program and was asked, “Who is the worst NBA player of all time?” Without hesitation, O’Neal said “Rudy Gobert,” Shaq said, and then added, “Ben Simmons is another bum.”

Gobert’s contract with the T-Wolves is $205 million over five years, a deal he signed in December 2020 while still a member of the Utah Jazz, and all of it is guaranteed money.

Gobert was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year leading up to that contract, and he won the award again last season after averaging 2.1 blocks and 9.2 defensive rebounds per game for Minnesota.

Shaq defended his position mostly by saying that players like Gobert and Simmons don’t deserve the contracts that are being offered to them

Shaq then further explained his perspective on the delicate matter. “If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me that you’re worth $250 million. There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck – it’s because I played hard for my $120 million. Guys like him screw over the system, make all this money, and then can’t play. So, I don’t respect players like that,” he expressed.

The retired star assured that he’s speaking the truth. “Every time I make these comments, people think I’m hating, but these are facts. You’ve got teachers, firemen, and doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid much,” Shaquille shared.

O’Neal’s perspective on the matter is more interesting than most, as he was considered one of the most dominant players to ever grace a basketball court, and his opposition would resort to any kind of alternative to take him out of the game. So Shaq, who spent 20 years in the league with six different franchises, knows a thing or two.

The Hall of Famer faced many players during his time defending the Magic, Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavaliers and Celtics, including some of the greatest ever like LeBron James and even Michael Jordan.