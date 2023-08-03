It took him a month to open up about his feelings over re-signing for the Clippers, but Russell Westbrook is clearly excited to be back with the club for the upcoming campaign. The veteran star posted a video on social media expressing his delight to stay in Los Angeles just as he’s hosting his own basketball camp this summer.

“Clipper nation, what’s up man. Russ here. I’m at Jesse Owens park at my camp. But I just wanna let you guys know I’m excited to be back,” he said in the video. “Looking forward to a great year. We gonna turn up again. I’m excited to be back. Looking forward to seeing you all at the games. Go Clippers!”

The former Lakers guard inked a two-year, almost $8 million contract with the city rivals this offseason in free agency. Clippers president Lawrence Frank admitted he was impressed with Westbrook’s performances last campaign, as he injected his intensity and ambition into the squad.

Russell Westbrook teaching them kids 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XVgtz33kRO — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) August 3, 2023

“In the two months Russ spent with the team, he was everything we hoped he would be and more,” Frank said after announcing his signing. “He made a huge impact on the court with his play and off it with the urgency, intensity, and professionalism he brings to the gym on a daily basis.”

The contract includes a player option right after the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, where he is expected to lead once again as the team’s starting point guard. The California franchise negotiated the biggest pay cut in NBA history to keep the 34-year-old in their roster.

“One thing I do tell you is that I love it here,” Westbrook told the press as his team was eliminated in the last playoffs. “I love the people, just the fans overall embracing not just me but my family and close friends. I know, end of the year, a lot of things have happened, but I’m grateful. I definitely love being here.”

Coach Ty Lue recently guaranteed on a podcast that Westbrook ‘saved’ the Clippers last season

During his latest appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast last week, coach Ty Lue had nothing but praise for Russell, even calling his the team’s savior.

Especially considering hoy Paul George got injured by the end of regular season, and Kawhi Leonard also had health issues two games into the playoffs, the former MVP had to take in a lot of responsibility.

Check out some of his best higlights wearing the Clippers jersey last campaign:

“He’s a tough dude, tough-minded,” Lue assured. “What he did for our season, him, Plumlee, Bones, and Eric Gordon, what Russ and those guys did coming in the last 20 games of the season, he saved us. PG goes down and he went to another level.

“I love him. We got a great relationship. I can be real with him, he can be real with me. All he wants is the truth.”

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 21 regular-season contests for the Clippers this year, while shooting 48.9% from the field, including 35.6% from range.