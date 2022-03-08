SEC Conference Tournament Betting Odds, Previews, Predictions and Picks

2022 SEC Conference Tournament odds have now been released for the 2021-22 NCAA men’s basketball season. The top contenders include the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 5 Auburn Tigers, No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks. Keep in mind, the AP Poll seeding above differs from SEC playoff rankings.

To add to the aforementioned data, the top four teams have received byes to the quarterfinals. The 2022 SEC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, bracket, best NCAAB bets and prediction are posted down below. Continue scrolling for free NCAA picks, BetOnline odds, previews and predictions.

2022 SEC Conference Tournament Schedule

SEC Conference Tournament Round SEC Conference Tournament Schedule First Round Wednesday,

March 9 Second Round Thursday,

March 10 Quarterfinals Friday,

March 11 Semifinals Saturday, March 12 SEC Conference Championship Game Sunday, March 13

College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2022 SEC Conference Tournament Odds

The Best NCAAB Bets for the 2022 SEC Conference Tournament

SEC Conference Tournament Favorite

Kentucky Wildcats (+200 odds)

According to BetOnline oddsmakers, the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats are once again the top favorite to win the SEC Conference Championship. Kentucky is the No. 3 seed in the conference. They finished their regular season 25-6 (14-4 SEC).

Their last loss was on Feb. 26, when the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks defeated them 75-73 at Bud Walton Arena. These rankings shown here are based on the AP Poll. Kentucky and Auburn have the highest probability of winning the conference title.

SEC Conference Tournament Contenders

Auburn Tigers (+275 odds)

Also, sportsbooks may differ on each individual college team’s chances of winning the SEC Conference Tournament. However, with a 27-4 (15-3 SEC) record, this should lead bettors to ask themselves why the No. 5 Auburn Tigers aren’t the number one favorite to win the tournament. Based on conference record alone, they are the No. 1 seed. Forward Jabari Smith led the team in scoring during the regular season, averaging 17.1 points per game.

Tennessee Volunteers (+400 odds)

Furthermore, the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers have the third-best odds of winning the conference title. They concluded their regular season 23-7 (14-4 SEC). Because of Tennessee’s conference record, the team is the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Head coach Rick Barnes should be proud of his players. Last season, the Volunteers were 18-9 (10-7 SEC). This season, guard Kennedy Chandler averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game, and Tennessee is 16-0 at home.

Arkansas Razorbacks (+500 odds)

Next, the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks went 24-7 (13-5 SEC) in the regular season. While they have a shot at competing with the Wildcats and Tigers, the Razorbacks have little momentum entering the postseason.

The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers beat them 78-74 this past Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Though, anything can happen. Favored teams get knocked out every year during March Madness.

SEC Conference Sleepers

LSU Tigers (+1200 odds)

The unranked LSU Tigers closed out their regular season with a record of 21-10 (9-9 SEC). Of course, the Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC Tournament last season.

But, they lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the championship game. How far can they go this season? Maybe the Tigers can at least qualify for a spot in the semifinals. Their record against SEC opponents last season was 11-6.

Alabama Crimson Tide (+1400 odds)

Moreover, the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide finished 19-12 (9-9 SEC). Needless to say, the Crimson Tide were ranked No. 2 in the East Region last season, and it was their highest rank since 2002. They made it to the Sweet Sixteen, but Alabama lost to No. 11 UCLA by a final score of 88-78.

Fast forward to now, the Tide have taken a step back. As an underdog, they’ll have to make their presence known this time around in the postseason. This is not a bad thing, though. Some contenders perform better when the pressure is off.

SEC Conference Dark Horse

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+3300 odds)

Equally important, the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs have nothing to lose. Therefore, it makes them dangerous. If they upset a couple of teams, in the minds of the fanbase, their season was a success.

With a record of 17-14 (8-10 SEC), no one is expecting the Bulldogs to survive the First Round. Junior guard Iverson Molinar averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in the regular season. They are a legitimate dark-horse contender.

SEC Conference Tournament Prediction | Free NCAAB Picks

All things considered, bettors are paying close attention to Auburn and Kentucky for March Madness. Not to mention, Tennessee is undefeated at home this season. The Volunteers are 1-0 against Auburn and 1-1 versus Kentucky. Although their record is not as appealing when matched up against non-SEC opponents, this statistic is insignificant for a conference tournament.

Additionally, as for Kentucky, the team is 1-1 versus Tennessee and 0-1 against Auburn. It should go without saying that the winner of the SEC will depend entirely on the matchup. Should gamblers stick with Auburn, considering the team’s conference record is 15-3? Well, it makes perfect sense. The Tigers are the best bet to win the 2022 SEC Conference Tournament.