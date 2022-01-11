College Basketball Schedule: Ranked Games Today, January 11

With the National Championship ending the NCAA football season last night, there will be a larger focus now on the college basketball schedule. For some of you, this will be your first taste of college hoops action. However, there have already been many exciting college basketball games and finishes this season.

We could see more in the college basketball games today! Despite one ranked game getting postponed due to COVID, we still have many other exciting ranked games on the college basketball schedule tonight. Let’s take a look at them all, giving a short preview along with when and where to watch them.

College Basketball Schedule: Ranked Games Today

No. 5 USC vs Stanford

Time: 5 PM ET

Venue: Maples Pavillion — Stanford, CA

Coverage: ESPN2

The undefeated USC Trojans have an afternoon game on the college basketball schedule today. They make the trip to Stanford to face a team they destroyed in their only meeting last season.

South Carolina vs No. 22 Tennessee

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena — Knoxville, TN

Coverage: SEC Network

Tennessee needs to right the ship quickly. They have two losses in their last three games, with the only win coming in overtime to Ole Miss. South Carolina may be heavy underdogs tonight, but they are coming off a tough win against Vanderbilt.

No. 19 Texas Tech vs No. 1 Baylor

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Ferrell Center— Waco, TX

Coverage: ESPN2

Whenever the top-ranked team has a game on the college basketball schedule, it’s worth a look. However, this college basketball game today in particular is the one to watch.

Baylor is undefeated and playing at home. They look unbelievably strong once again this season. However, they face a dangerous Texas Tech team tonight that is coming off of a win against Kansas. The Red Raiders’ defense will make this a tough game in Waco tonight.

No. 18 Kentucky vs Vanderbilt

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium — Nashville, TB

Coverage: ESPN

The Wildcats are back. After a season where it seemed like they struggled with every game on the college basketball schedule, Kentucky is 12-3 this season and looking strong. While Vanderbilt is not a pushover, Kentucky will very clearly be the more talented team on the floor tonight.

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse — Lawrence, KS

Coverage: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

This college basketball game today should be a good one, as two ranked teams from the Big 12 will go head to head. On top of that, both schools are also coming off of poor losses. Kansas is the heavy favorite at home, but Iowa State possesses the talent to knock the Jayhawks off.

Oklahoma vs No. 21 Texas

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center — Austin, TX

Coverage: Longhorn Network

No matter the sport, it’s always fun when Oklahoma and Texas get together. Both schools enter the game with the same record, though the Longhorns are the ranked school in this matchup. Texas is also playing at home and coming off of a loss to Oklahoma State. They will not want to lose back-to-back games against Oklahoma schools.

No. 25 Illinois vs Nebraska

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE

Coverage: Big Ten Network

In the only college basketball game today featuring a ranked Big Ten school, Illinois will look to make quick work of Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 1-4 over their past five games, which includes a 28-point loss to Rutgers. Yeah, they’re not great. Still, Illinois must show up to play in order to prove their worthy of being ranked.

No. 4 Auburn vs No. 24 Alabama

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum — Tuscaloosa, AL

Coverage: ESPN

In the final ranked vs ranked matchup of the college basketball games today, we have Alabama hosting Auburn. If you like points, this will be a fun game to watch. This game is also expected to be a close, competitive one. Whether you’re washing the dishes to it or falling asleep on your couch, this will be a good game to have on tonight.

No. 23 Providence vs Creighton

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha — Omaha, NE

Coverage: FS1

In the last game we will talk about on the college basketball schedule today, we have a Big East matchup between Providence and Creighton. Simply, Providence has been taking care of business against teams they should be beating. Creighton is coming off of a tough loss against Villanova in which they were only able to muster 41 points. This will likely be a hard-fought, low-scoring slugfest.

No. 7 Purdue vs. Michigan

Postponed