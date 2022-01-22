Kentucky vs Auburn College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s SEC college basketball matchup, the Kentucky Wildcats are taking on the Auburn Tigers at Auburn Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball picks and betting trends, then give our Kentucky vs Auburn prediction for the game today.

Kentucky vs Auburn Game Info

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC) vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC)

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 1 PM ET

Venue: Auburn Arena — Auburn, AL

Coverage: CBS

Kentucky vs Auburn College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: UK: (+150) | AUB: (-170)

Point Spread: UK: +3.5 (-110) | AUB: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 149 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kentucky vs Auburn Preview

This Kentucky vs Auburn college basketball game will be a great test for both teams, as the top two teams in the SEC face off. On the road against Bruce Pearl and Auburn, Kentucky is a slight underdog.

Kentucky is coming into this game on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating Texas A&M on the road 64-58. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 5-1 in SEC play and are a single game behind Auburn for the top spot. Kentucky has a brutal schedule moving forward as they also play the #7 Kansas Jayhawks in a week. Coming off of a gutsy win, Kentucky will need to stay focused all game on the Auburn team in front of them to leave Alabama with a share of the SEC lead.

Auburn, is the hottest team in college basketball and hasn’t lost since they lost to Connecticut in double overtime way back on Thanksgiving week in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Tigers haven’t had much trouble on their long winning streak either winning just two of their last 14 games by two possessions or less. This team is incredibly deep and have one of the best coaches in the country in Bruce Pearl. Although Kentucky provides a tough test, a win would give them even more space at the top of the SEC.

Kentucky vs Auburn Betting Trends

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The total has hit the UNDER in five of Kentucky’s last 6 road games.

Auburn is 7-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has hit the UNDER in nine of Auburn’s last 10 home games against Kentucky.

The OVER is 4-1 in Auburn’s last 5 games.

Kentucky vs Auburn Prediction | College Basketball Picks

Kentucky has been phenomenal at home this season but have had plenty of less than convincing performances on the road this season. Coming off of an emotional and sloppy win at Texas A&M Wednesday, Kentucky can not afford to come out of the gates slowly.

Auburn has looked nearly unbeatable lately, but their opponents should be taken into consideration. The Tigers have played just two ranked games since their loss to Connecticut. Auburn hasn’t faced a team of Kentucky’s caliber yet this season and will need to be ready for what will likely be their toughest challenge yet.

Instead of our college basketball picks deciding a winner, our Kentucky vs Auburn prediction tonight will be UNDER 149 at BetOnline.

Both teams have great offenses, but both teams are likely to come out of the gate sluggish for different reasons. Both teams also have solid defenses which should make scoring much harder for each other than in past games.

The under has hit in 15 of the last 20 meetings between these two teams. Given the circumstances for both sides coming into this game, it would be surprising for this game to deviate from the norm. This should be your classic gritty conference game that will likely go down as an instant classic. The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Auburn a 56.6% chance to win.

Pick: UNDER 149

