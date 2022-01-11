Iowa State vs Kansas College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In tonight’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Iowa State Cyclones are taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball picks and betting trends, then give our Iowa State vs Kansas prediction for the game today.

Iowa State vs Kansas Game Info

No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 1-2 Big 12) vs. No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse — Lawrence, KS

Coverage: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Iowa State vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Odds and Picks

Moneyline: ISU: (+605) | KU: (-825)

Point Spread: ISU: +12.5 (-110) | KU: -12.5 (-110)

Total: 142 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Iowa State vs Kansas Preview

This Iowa State vs Kansas college basketball game should be a good one, as two of the better teams in the Big 12 face off. Still, the Cyclones are undoubtedly the underdogs in this game.

Iowa State is coming off a poor performance, losing to Oklahoma by 13 points. While they were competitive most of the game, they were out-scored 36-13 to end the night. The loss has led some to question how good the Cyclones truly are. However, this team’s best basketball is likely still ahead for them, as the top six players in terms of minutes are new to the team this season. In other words, there will be growing pains, though they clearly have the talent.

Kansas, on the other hand, is already viewed as one of the top teams in the country. However, the Jayhawks are also coming off of a surprising loss, losing by eight to Texas Tech. The talented Remy Martin came off the bench and played only 12 minutes, as he continues to fight through a knee injury. With conference play picking up, they need the guard healthy to play at a top level.

Iowa State vs Kansas Betting Trends

Iowa State is 8-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games.

The total has hit the OVER in each of Iowa State’s last 10 road games against Kansas.

Iowa State is 13-2 straight up in their last 15 games.

Kansas is 10-0 straight up in their last 10 home games.

The OVER is 10-5 in Kansas’ last 15 games as the favorite.

Iowa State vs Kansas Prediction | College Basketball Picks

The health of Martin, as mentioned above, is a big deal in this matchup. If the Jayhawks think they can rest or limit him and coast, then we could see an upset in this Iowa State vs Kansas basketball game. The Cyclones are not a team that can be taken lightly.

However, Kansas is clearly the more talented team from top to bottom. While both schools are coming off of a loss, it’s the Jayhawks who will likely come out with an attitude and something to prove, especially playing in front of their home fans. They should be able to win this game, though 12.5 points is a lot to cover.

Instead of our college basketball picks deciding a winner, our Iowa State vs Kansas prediction tonight will be the game total OVER 142 BetOnline.

Kansas has the fifth-ranked offense in the country and is tough to slow down. They should come out firing on all cylinders following a loss to Texas Tech. However, Kansas is prone to giving up some points.

We have also seen the game total hit the over in each of the past 10 times the Cyclones have played in Allen Fieldhouse. Look for the trend to continue tonight. For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Kansas an 86.5% chance to win.

