Iowa State vs Texas College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Iowa State Cyclones are taking on the Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Iowa State vs Texas prediction for the game today.

Iowa State vs Texas Game Info

No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) vs. No. 23 Texas Longhorns (16-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 2 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center — Austin, TX

Coverage: LHN

Iowa State vs Texas College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Iowa State vs Texas college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: ISU: (+320) | TEX: (-400)

Point Spread: ISU: +9 (-110) | TEX: -9 (-110)

Total: 122.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Iowa State vs Texas College Basketball Betting Preview

Conference play has not been kind to Iowa State as they have been battered by one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Cyclones are starting to make some progress however as they have won two of their last three games. Iowa State is known for their defense yet again as they give up under 61 points per game. The problem for the Cyclones has been efficient and consistent scoring. Outside of guard Izaiah Brockington who averages over 17 points per game, nobody else on the roster averages more than 11 points per game. If their opponents can shut down Brockington, Iowa State rarely stands a chance.

For as good as Iowa State’s defense has been, Texas’ has been even better. Head coach Chris Beard has brought his rugged Texas Tech defense with him to Austin as the Longhorns give up under 56 points per game. The Longhorns are much like the Cyclones though in that they also struggle to find consistent scoring. The leading scorer on the team is forward Timmy Allen who scores under 12 points per game. Although they are a more balanced offense than Iowa State, they have just as many problems this season.

Iowa State vs Texas College Basketball Betting Trends

Iowa State is 4-8 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games against Texas.

In their last 6 road games against Texas, Iowa State is 0-6 straight up.

Texas is 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The OVER is 6-0 in Texas’ last 6 games against Iowa State.

The OVER is 4-2 in Texas’ last 6 games.

Iowa State vs Texas Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

If there was a bet that could be placed on this being an “ugly” game, that would be the easiest bet of the season. With that off the table however, I like Iowa State to cover. Both teams have bad offenses and solid defenses. As a result, it’s hard to see Texas pulling away with this game, even at home.

Texas is still just one game removed from almost blowing a 17-point lead at home to then #18 Tennessee in just under eight minutes. Texas has proven time and time again that not only are they not to be trusted, but they struggle to close games. Even at home, it seems safe that Iowa State will keep it close until the end.

Our college basketball betting Iowa State vs Texas prediction tonight will be Iowa State COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Texas an 82.5% chance to win.

Pick: Iowa State +9

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.