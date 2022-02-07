Kansas vs Texas College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this ranked vs ranked matchup in the Big 12, Kansas will attempt to get a big win at the Frank Erwin Center against the Texas Longhorns. This matchup could go a long way to determine the Big 12 tournament and the field of 68 seeding for both teams. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Kansas vs Texas prediction for the game today.

Kansas vs Texas Game Info

No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) vs No. 23 Texas Longhorns (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center – Austin, TX

Coverage: ESPN

Kansas vs Texas College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Point Spread: KU: pk (-110) | TX: pk (-110)

Total: 134 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kansas vs Texas College Basketball Betting Preview

After that devastating Kentucky loss in late January, Kansas has ripped off two straight ranked wins against Iowa State and Baylor. They forced Baylor to make tough shots, with the Bears only being able to shoot 29.6% from the field and 25.9% from the arc, as they routed Baylor by 24 points. Kansas ranks in the top 20 in the country in points per game (80.2 ppg) and Field Goal Percentage (49.2%). They have a habit of being careless with the ball, averaging 13 turnovers a game. Kansas should be fine, though, as long as they replicate Saturday’s performance or close to it.

The Longhorns come into this game fresh off a big win against Iowa State, in which they won by 22 points. Marcus Carr is finally starting to turn the page, going for 14 points and shooting 6-14 Saturday. Bishop and Jones also contributed in a big way, adding a combined 24 points for Texas and new coach, Chris Beard. They have the same problem as Kansas, as they are too careless with the basketball, averaging 12 turnovers a game. Their offense won’t blow you away like Kansas’s offense does, only scoring 68.2 points per game. They will have to rely on their defense down the stretch and hope to walk away with a win.

Kansas vs Texas College Basketball Betting Trends

Kansas is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

Total has gone under in 4 of the last 6 games Kansas has played.

Kansas is 15-2 straight up (SU) in their last 17 games.

Texas is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over has hit 5 of 10 in the last 10 games Texas has played.

Texas is 4-3 SU in their last 7 games.

Kansas vs Texas Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Texas has been a real disappointment this season, but is starting to turn it on in February, or at least it seems like it. Their offense that was once viewed as average is becoming more and more of that elite tier, we once thought it was going to be in the preseason. The only problem is Kansas has a very tough defense, with only allowing Baylor to score 59 on them Saturday. I think this will be up for grabs until middle of the 2nd half, with Kansas taking over. This will be a game you won’t want to miss, though, catch it on ESPN at 9 PM ET.

Our college basketball betting Kansas vs Texas prediction tonight will be Kansas WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Texas a 58.8% chance to win.

Pick: Kansas WINS

