Texas vs Texas Tech College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Texas Longhorns are taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Texas vs Texas Tech prediction for the game today.

Texas vs Texas Tech Game Info

No. 23 Texas Longhorns (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena — Lubbock, TX

Coverage: ESPN2

Texas vs Texas Tech College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Texas vs Texas Tech college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: TEX: (+170) | TTU: (-195)

Point Spread: TEX: +4.5 (-110) | TTU: -4.5 (-110)

Total: 122.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Texas vs Texas Tech College Basketball Betting Preview

After losing three of four, the Longhorns have rattled off three straight wins, most recently with a win over #18 Tennessee at home. For as good as that may look on paper, anybody who watched the game knows just how shaky this Texas team still is. The Longhorns led 49-32 with just under eight minutes left before giving up a 19-3 run to end the game. Luckily for Texas, they were still able to pick up a victory, but their inability to close games and/or step up when needed was very apparent. Going up against their rivals on the road, they’ll need to play a complete game to have any chance of a win.

Texas Tech has only won three of their last five but that’s not too bad considering one of the losses was by three in double overtime at Kansas. This season, the Red Raiders have improved even with the departure of their former head coach Chris Beard to Texas. Texas Tech still plays a tough defense and has also scored the ball well this season, averaging over 74 points per game. The big question for tonight will be the status of guard Terrence Shannon Jr. He’s the second-leading scorer on the team but has only played ten games this season. He is questionable for tonight’s game with a back injury.

Texas vs Texas Tech College Basketball Betting Trends

Texas is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Texas’ last 7 road games.

Texas is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is 8-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The OVER is 4-2 in Texas Tech’s last 6 games.

Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

To put it simply, Texas Tech is battle-tested. Texas has won some battles, but has fallen short of expectations in numerous times yet again this season. While the Longhorns are better than they were in year’s past, this team is not as good on paper as Texas Tech. The Red Raiders also pass the eye test much more than Texas does.

These two teams haven’t squared off yet this season which makes this matchup difficult to predict. Going off of what we’ve seen recently though, Texas Tech is the better team and should win this game. Add in the home crowd on their side, and it’s tough to see Texas, who struggled to put away Tennessee at home, getting a win. The spread seems large, but we’ve seen Texas panic numerous times when things don’t go their way. Expect Texas Tech’s defense to have them in a bind from the opening tip and take this game without too much of a fight.

Our college basketball betting Texas vs Texas Tech prediction tonight will be Texas Tech COVERS -4.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Texas Tech a 65.9% chance to win.

Pick: Texas Tech -4.5

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.