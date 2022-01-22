Oklahoma State vs Texas College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are taking on the Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball picks and betting trends, then give our Oklahoma State vs Texas prediction for the game today.

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Game Info

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) vs. No. 11 Texas Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 2 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center — Austin, TX

Coverage: ESPN2

Oklahoma State vs Texas College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Oklahoma State vs Texas betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: OKST: (+320) | TEX: (-400)

Point Spread: OKST: +8 (-105) | TEX: -8 (-115)

Total: 125.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma State vs Texas Preview

This Oklahoma State vs Texas college basketball game will be an intriguing matchup between two teams fighting to get back to the top of the Big 12. Although both teams have the same conference record, the visiting Cowboys are underdogs on the road.

Oklahoma State has been one of the most confusing teams in the Big 12 through six games this season. They lost at home to West Virginia by double digits and were blown out by Texas Tech. Oklahoma State also upset the then #1 Baylor Bears on the road however and also beat Texas at home earlier this season. The Cowboys are coming off of a one-point victory over TCU at home and many are wondering if they will continue to suffer from their hangover after knocking off Baylor.

Texas had a great start to the season but has sputtered out of late. The Longhorns have lost three of their last four with two of those losses coming to unranked teams. It’s do-or-die time for Texas as a loss would cede even more room to the top teams in the Big 12. This game is pivotal for both teams, but especially to Texas who were supposed to be competitive with the top teams this season.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 2-9 against the spread (ATS) in their last 11 games.

The total has hit the UNDER in six of Oklahoma State’s last 7 games.

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games against Texas.

Texas is 5-1 straight up in their last six home games against Oklahoma State.

The OVER is 4-2 in Texas’ last 6 games.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction | College Basketball Picks

Oklahoma State is the definition of a wild card. While they’ve shown they can beat top teams in the country, they fail to find any consistency. It would seem the Cowboys are just as likely to lose by 20 as they are to pull off another upset in Austin. Going up against a stellar Texas defense, Oklahoma needs to be able to at least be close to matching Texas on the defensive side of the ball to have a chance at winning.

Although the team as a whole has been inconsistent, the one sure bet has been Texas’ defense. They allow just 55 points per game this season while averaging over 70 themselves. Texas will want payback for an embarrassing loss at Oklahoma State and likely won’t have a worse offensive performance than in their previous meeting.

Our Oklahoma State vs Texas prediction tonight will be Texas COVERS -8 at BetOnline.

The biggest difference between these two teams is defense, and coach Chris Beard will have Texas amped and ready to go. The Cowboys aren’t near the Longhorns defensively so a trademark Chris Beard defensive performance is all that is needed for Texas to win and cover.

The Longhorns are better on paper and have a perfect “bounceback” game in front of them. This game should get Texas back into discussion among the top teams in the Big 12. The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Texas an 82.8% chance to win.

Pick: Texas -8

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.