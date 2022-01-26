Iowa State vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Iowa State Cyclones are taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Gallagher-Iba Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Iowa State vs Oklahoma State prediction for the game today.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Game Info

No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 3-4 Big 12)

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena — Stillwater, OK

Coverage: BIG12/ESPN+

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Iowa State vs Oklahoma State college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: ISU: (+148) | OKST: (-168)

Point Spread: ISU: +3.5 (-110) | OKST: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 125 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Betting Preview

Iowa State started off the season on an absolute tear, winning 12 games straight with two coming against ranked opponents. Since vaulting up to #8 in the polls, the Cyclones have lost five of their last seven. While five of those games were against ranked teams, two of their losses were by double figures to unranked opponents. Most recently, Iowa State lost at home to TCU by 15 points. During their losing streak, Iowa State has just not able to put a complete performance together on both ends of the court. Izaiah Brockington leads the way for the Cyclones averaging over 16 points per game.

Oklahoma State lost at Texas 56-51 on Saturday but has won two of their last three. The Cowboys’ offense is nothing special but their defense has stepped up as of late. While they give up 65 points per game this season, they have only given up 55 points over their last three which is a big reason for their recent success. Although they lost to the Longhorns, the Cowboys forced 20 turnovers. With that kind of defense, the Cowboys become a problem for anyone who has to face them.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Betting Trends

Iowa State is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Iowa State’s last 8 games against Iowa State.

Iowa State is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State is 3-9 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games.

The UNDER is 7-1 in Oklahoma State’s last 8 games.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

To say Iowa State has struggled on offense recently is an understatement. The Cyclones only managed 44 points against an unranked TCU team at home. They will have one heck of a challenge on their hands with the way that Oklahoma State has defended recently. With no significant injuries on either side, it should be a pretty straight forward game.

Oklahoma State has found something on defense and no signs point to Iowa State figuring it out on the road. With that said, Iowa State should see some progression on offense compared to their output against TCU. The line seems way too low even with recent results suggesting a low-scoring game.

Our college basketball betting Iowa State vs Oklahoma State prediction tonight will be OVER HITS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Oklahoma State a 69.1% chance to win.

Pick: OVER HITS

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.