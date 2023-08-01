In August, most of the top players in the Class of 2023 have already been signed. Croatia’s Zvonimir Ivisic announced that he will play for the Knetucky Wildcats in 2023. At seven-foot-two, Ivisic is an elite shot-blocker who has a lot of raw talent. His experience playing overseas will have him ready to play for one of the country’s best college basketball programs.

On social media today, Zvonimir Ivisic announced that he got a scholarship offer from head coach John Calipari. He is coming off a solid showing in the U20 European Championship playing for his home country of Croatia. With Ivisic on the roster for next season, Kentucky has a chance to be one of the top programs they aspire to be each season.

NEWS: 7-foot-2 big man Zvonimir Ivisic has committed to Kentucky in the class of 2023. A sea change is underway with the proliferation of NIL deals making college basketball significantly more attractive for elite international prospects. STORY: https://t.co/x1wTW6EAW5 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 1, 2023



The Wildcats added more depth to their frontcourt with Zvonimir Ivisic on their roster next season

Heading into Kentucky for the 2023-24 season, Zvonimir Ivisic is one of the top European prospects in his class. For the past two seasons, he’s been playing for Montenegro in the Adriatic league. His best performance of last season came in the playoffs when he had 22 points, 13, rebounds, and 3 blocks in 24 minutes played.

Ivisic is the typical modern NBA big man who can space the floor with his outside shooting. In the U20, European Championship he shot 24 percent from beyond the arc. Right around the NBA average for three-point efficiency. He’s an elite rim-protector at seven-foot-two while also having the athletic ability to drive and finish at the rim.

Previously, Ivisic withdrew from the last two NBA drafts. Once he enters the NBA draft for the next time, he cannot remove his name from contention. If he has a solid season for Kentucky, Ivisic has a first-round draft pick written all over him. Head coach John Calipari will look to get the most out of the 19-year-old who will be 20 next week.