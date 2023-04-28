Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has played in all 27 NBA games since 2015 to draw at least 14 million viewers. The nine-time All-Star has also been featured in 32 out of 33 games with at least 13 million viewers in that span. In 2022, Curry finished third on the league’s list of top-selling jerseys.

The two-time MVP ranked second on the jersey list behind LeBron James this past regular season. An estimated 13.03 million viewers watched Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals between Golden State and the Boston Celtics. About 13.99 million viewers tuned in to watch the Warriors close out the series in Game 6, winning 103-90 at TD Garden.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, Steph Curry and the Warriors have third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

Since 2015, 27 NBA Games have drawn over 14 million viewers: Stephen Curry was featured in all 27. pic.twitter.com/13wMrHrvsN — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) April 25, 2023

Viewership increased by 22% from the 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. In the 2018 NBA Finals, Steph Curry and the Warriors swept LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

An average of 17.56 million viewers tuned in to watch this series. In Golden State’s 122-103 Game 2 win over the Cavs, a series-high 18.47 million fans watched the game.

Steph Curry has been featured in 32 out of 33 NBA games with at least 13 million viewers since 2015

Additionally, an average of 20.38 million viewers watched the 2017 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers. Approximately 24.47 million people tuned in to watch Game 5, making this contest the most-viewed NBA Finals game this century. Of course, Curry had the NBA’s highest-selling jersey in 2018.

Through five games of Golden State’s first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, Steph Curry is averaging 31.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 40 minutes per game. Plus, the 14-year veteran is shooting 48.7% from the floor and 36.7% outside the arc.

Game 4 of Warriors-Kings is the most watched first round NBA playoff

game in 21 years. Stephen curry effect pic.twitter.com/tfQHzQsmB4 — Tamim Altamimi (@30Tamim) April 25, 2023

The Kings’ Game 1 win against Golden State averaged 6,257,000 viewers, making it the most-watched opening Saturday night playoff game ever on ABC. This matchup peaked with 7,562,000 viewers from 11-11:15 p.m. ET, per ESPN Press Room.

However, these viewership numbers fall short of the 1998 NBA Finals between the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. An average of 29.04 million fans watched this finals series, making it the most-watched playoff series on record in NBA history. Chicago’s 87-86 Game 6 win over Utah saw a league-record 35.89 million viewers.

Based on the matchups of the most-watched games since 2015, some would consider this the Steph Curry effect.

