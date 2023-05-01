Stephen Curry hits playoff career-high 50 points vs. Kings and becomes all-time highest NBA scorer in a Game 7 match

A week ago Golden State fell behind 2-0 in this series against Sacramento, and their fans felt on the verge of elimination. However, inspired by their star Stephen Curry, they took the matchup all the way to beat their rivals in Game 7, right after winning the last two road games in front of a loud and hostile Kings crowd.

The Warriors point guard dropped a playoff career-high 50 points and has made the NBA history books this Sunday, making the most points any player has ever scored in Game 7 of postseason. Kevin Durant used to own this record back in 2021 when he dropped 48 for the Brooklyn Nets against the Bucks.

Take a look at some of his top highlights from this Sunday’s historic contest in Sacramento:

CURRY TO THE RECORD BOOKS.

MOST POINTS EVER IN A GAME 7. 50 POINTS.

7 TRIPLES. CHEF IN #PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/6KVKfunK1k — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Nevertheless, Curry didn’t take all the credit last night, as he made sure to show some appreciation for his teammates, especially center Kevin Looney, who grabbed 21 rebounds in Golden State’s 120-100 victory in Game 7.

“These last two years, he’s anchored us inside,” the Warriors star expressed in the postgame interview. “We’re not the biggest team. Him and Draymond [Green] try to man the paint all game, all year, all playoffs. … It’s huge for us because, within every series, he finds a way to make an impact.

“And it’s loud — not with points, it’s all the dirty work that he has to do. We love him for it.”

Looney was crucial for the San Francisco squad throughout the whole series against the Kings, as he averaged a playoff-high 14.2 rebounds per match, including 4.5 on the offensive side.

“I always had faith that I could get back. But I’d always get really close and then something freakish would happen,” the Warriors big man said this Sunday. “I always had trust in the training staff and myself. But I don’t know if everyone had faith in me.”

His coach was also impressed by him, and even went on to say how proud he feels to rely such a consistent athlete. “It’s always an incredible badge of honor for a player to play 82 games and as a coach to be able to rely on somebody 82 times,” Kerr said. “It’s amazing, particularly for it to be ‘Loon’ given what he has been through in his career.”

Curry received praise from players and coaches from all over the NBA

Now that Golden State have eliminated Sacramento, the Western Conference’s semifinals will have yet another matchup from California, as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will now clash with Curry’s team. Both James and the Warriors have plenty of NBA finals history, dating back to his days with the Cavaliers.

Check out this Sunday’s full match highlights as tensions were high at the Golden 1 Arena:

The reigning champs’ point guard is hyped up this postseason, receiving praise from players and coaches from all over the NBA.

“These guys are champions, defending champions from a year ago, four in the last eight years, these guys know the deal,” coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “There’s a sense of confidence and a sense that we’re going to go get it done.”

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan took it to social media to say, “Chef Curry a bad man!!”, while Hawks star Trae Young wrote: “Unreal Performance. Steph Different.” Jamal Crawford was another to shower the point guard with his amazement. “Curry masterpiece!!” he posted, as Blazers’ Anfernee Simons added, “Steph cold lol.”