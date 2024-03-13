Superstar Stephen Curry reveals he’s open to a political career after retirement

Stephen Curry is famous for many reasons. Not only has he been a legend of the basketball courts ever since he started out in college, he’s also made a huge impact on his community in Oakland, and has just recently released his latest children’s book called “I Am Extraordinary.”

However, the Golden State star doesn’t seem to want to stop anytime soon, as he’s already considering taking big steps after his NBA retirement. In a recent interview promoting his book, he admitted that he’s open to a political career once he’s done as a professional basketball player.

Probably the most common thing is to see former athletes head to the broadcasting booth, but Curry is built different. He’s always been dedicated to improve the community around him, and has been selfless in his investments.

Stephen Curry Suggests He’ll Enter Politics After NBAhttps://t.co/tD0rvxRpEL pic.twitter.com/KX0K74wKsA — Forbes (@Forbes) March 12, 2024

“Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” the 35-year-old said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then – I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change, or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

Stephen’s newest book hopes to help others find their inner confidence, which is something we know the veteran guard doesn’t lack. The book talks about a girl named Zoe, who feels self-conscious about wearing hearing aids, but eventually discovers the power of being different and unique.

“Coming off of the first book, ‘I Have a Superpower,’ we are always obviously trying to create amazing storytelling for kids that can inspire confidence and embracing how unique they are,” the player shared about where his inspiration came from.

This time, Curry himself appears in the book after the young girl joins the school’s soccer team and makes her breakthrough on the field. “Wow Zoey!” his illustrated version says in the book. “What an inspirational story. There will always be obstacles in life. But those obstacles aren’t there to stop you. They’re to challenge you. It’s up to you to find the courage and strength to overcome them. So, what makes you extraordinary?”

The book discusses the term ‘underrated’, which has become a constant feeling throughout Curry’s career

Not too long ago, a documentary on Curry’s life came out called “Underrated,” as this is a feeling that Stephen has felt ever since he was a young boy starting out his high school basketball career. The 35-year-old was never high in stature, at least compared to the traditional athletes, but he showed them he had other skills.

“Coming up through basketball and I didn’t pass the eye test. I was called like a late bloomer, but it was about developing a confidence in who I was, developing a work ethic and not getting deterred by failure along the way,” he revealed.

Curry and his wife Ayesha have always been political and served their community. Through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, they’ve dedicated to improve Oakland’s literacy issues. According to standardized tests, only 36% of third graders were reading on grade level in 2021 and 2022.

“We focus on three vital pillars of a healthy childhood: nutrition, literacy, and physical activity. Our investments meet kids where they are most often —in school, at home, and in their community,” the foundation’s website reads.