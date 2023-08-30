Bobby Portis, on the other hand, dropped in 13 for the United States, who was already leading the game by 29 at half time. Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 12 points, while Jalen Brunson added 10 to his name.

“It’s always fun when everybody gets to play and contribute,” the U.S. head coach expressed after the match. Jordan trainer Wesam Al-Sous, on the other hand, believes his squad tried their best. “We tried to slow them down as much as possible. We failed. They scored 110 points,” he said.

The only Jordan player on their roster who had any NBA experience was Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who led his team with 20 points and won 7 rebounds. Unfortunately for the Middle Eastern nation, they finished group play 0-3 and will compete in the classification round for non-second-round teams.

“He was kind of like my vet when I was a rookie,” Edwards said about his former teammate. “We haven’t seen each other since then, so it was fun to catch up.”

Kerr admitted to have benched a couple of players because he wanted to try different lineups against Jordan

While many were wondering why Pelicans star Brandon Ingram didn’t recieve much play time against Jordan this Wednesday, his head coach explained why he wanted to try new players.

“Yeah, we just wanted to look at some different lineups. You know the tricky part with FIBA is you only have a few weeks to figure out your team as opposed to an NBA season with six, seven, eight months. So we just felt like it was important to take a look at Josh as the starting group and Brandon in the next group and see if the combinations fit. I like what I saw, and obviously, the game wasn’t competitive, but there was youth flow with both groups, so we’ll see. We haven’t made a decision moving forward, but we just wanted to look at new things,” Kerr said after the contest.

As for Team USA’s ball pressure, Kerr delivered praise for his pupils in their final group-stage match.

“We didn’t get into a good start in the last couple of games, so it felt good to jump right out and grab that early lead. I thought the ball pressure between Anthony, Mikal, and Josh; they really pressured the ball in the first five minutes, and that set the tone. That’s one of the things we always look for in Team USA, is ball pressure,” he added.