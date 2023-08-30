Home » news » Team Usa Maintains Perfect Pace In Fiba World Cup After Their Third Straight Victory Vs Jordan

Team USA maintains perfect pace in FIBA World Cup after their third-straight victory vs. Jordan

This Wednesday, Team USA improved their mark to 8-0 this summer, counting their first five tune-up exhibitions before the World Cup, and their last three group-stage contests in Manila, Philippines. They’ve now become one of the three nations who’ve won all their matches by at least 20 points, just as Canada and Lithuania did.

Today’s game was the easiest of the three, considering the Americans beat Jordan 110-62. The other two were against New Zealand by a 27-point margin, and Greece by 28.

Anthony Edwards, who led the squad in points after hitting 22 points, thinks he just has to keep things simple and direct in order for him to find the most efficient version of himself inside Steve Kerr’s roster.

“Staying aggressive, staying confident, it’s just something that I do,” he said. “It paid off today. I’ll just keep it simple and short. For me, it’s just all about putting the ball in the basket and getting a stop.”

